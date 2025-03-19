Potential government shut-down impacts sewer plant project

Due to a potential federal government shut-down and the elimination and reduction of several federal government agencies recently, a payment to the contractors on the Monticello Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project is up in the air.

The Monticello City Council held a special meeting on Monday, March 10. On the agenda was the 10th pay request from Bill Bruce Builders, Inc. out of Eldridge, Iowa, in the amount of $216,552.06.

“We can’t pay the contractor until the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) approves the invoice,” noted City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen. (The city received funding for USDA Rural Development for the new sewer plant.)

Bill Bruce Builders’ pay request reflects continued work on installing rebar, pouring wall sections of the biosolids storage area, doors, gates and values, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work associated with the biosolids equipment building.

The council approved the payment, unsure of where things stood on March 10 with the state of the federal government.

The city still maintains a 5 percent retainer in the amount of $408,270.55.

“Are we going to stop production on (the project)?” inquired Council member Dave Goedken. “What is the extent of this USDA shut-down?”

“It depends on Congress, obviously,” offered Council member Scott Brighton.

Brighton informed the council that City Administrator Russ Farnum shared that there would be a meeting with the contractor on March 22 to discuss where things are headed with the project.

“Hopefully he (Farnum) has some more answers by then,” offered Brighton. “I don’t think it’ll be a total shut-down. They (the contractor) said they were looking forward to this week and the nice weather. They just might not get paid.”