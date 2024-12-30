P&R begins hiring for Adult Rec/Events coordinator

During the Nov. 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council voted to table action regarding the proposed Monticello Parks and Recreation part-time Adult Recreation/Events Coordinator position.

P&R Director Jacob Oswald brought the 32-hour-a-week position to the council’s attention during that meeting. It was proposed to be a permanent position, not seasonal, “to enhance the department's ability to meet the recreational, seasonal, and wellness needs of the adult community. This role aims to develop inclusive programs and, in the long-term, introduce therapeutic activities that support individuals facing physical, mental, or emotional challenges.”

The pay was also proposed at $23.44 an hour, including benefits, and an anticipated start date of sometime in January. Oswald found some funds within his budget to compensate the new position, without increasing his budget.

The council was split on approving the position at the time, and tabled it. The Dec. 2 council meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

At the Dec. 16 council meeting, the position was again in front of the council with some changes.

The wage was brought down to $20 an hour. The hours were also decreased from 32 to 20, and the position would run on a six-month trial period for the potential for increased hours based on performance and demand.

“Funding for this position will be based on revenue and supplemented with a budget amendment, if necessary,” noted the information presented to the council. “The position, if shown to be successful, will be incorporated into future budgets, based on revenue, to maintain financial continuity without increasing budgets requests.”

Oswald mentioned in November that the P&R Master Plan called for increased adult programming.

“When you say this is going to fund itself, you’re going to keep track of all of this so when they create a new program, the fee will cover the cost of the employee?” asked Council member Dave Goedken.

“As best we can, yes,” offered Oswald. “There will be some things for free that we’re going to offer.”

For example, the Sit and Get Fit classes for older adults are free to attend.

“With our cost recovery, we’ll do the absolute best we can to equal it out,” added Oswald.

“You can have all the employees you need if you can cover the cost,” Goedken said. “I think you need to keep records to show that people are willing to pay enough to employ a person to put these on.”

“Jacob is going to be responsive to show how those revenues are there to continue that position,” City Administrator Russ Farnum offered.

Council member Jake Ellwood was in favor of the 20-hour position, but questioned the need for the 100-hour seasonal job when only 10 hours have been used.

“I don’t see why these can’t be combined at this point,” he suggested. “Clearly those hours could be consolidated with this other position.”

Oswald said he’d combine the roles if that’s what the council wanted in order to approve the Adult Recreation/Events Coordinator position.

Goedken said he would go along with Ellwood’s proposal, as long as this is a trial basis.

The council approved the position, on a trial basis, while also eliminating the seasonal job.