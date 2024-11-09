P&R given blessing to proceed with bike park

Monticello Parks and Recreation, thanks to volunteers, is pursuing a new project not just for the community, but in an effort to attract visitors to Monticello.

During the Sept. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, P&R Director Jacob Oswald and avid volunteer Kara Burrack shared their idea for a new outdoor adventure bike park.

In November of 2023, Burrack approached Oswald with the idea to build a bike park in Monticello. At that time, the department was undergoing some staff changes, so Oswald asked Burrack to return in the summer of 2024.

Burrack and her husband and two young boys have resided in Monticello for about 11 years.

"One thing that I brought up to Jacob is that I'd like to bring more opportunities for all of Monticello's citizens," she said.

The mission of Monticello P&R is to "enhance the well-being and enjoyment of all Monticello citizens and visitors."

Before even progressing with this project, P&R sought advice from the community to see if there would even be interest in a bike park.

"Would people like to see this? Would they utilize it?" proposed Burrack.

The questionnaire included age, gender, whether people had micromobility vehicles (roller skates, roller blades, scooters, bikes, etc.).

"We were also curious to see if people were leaving town for these bike parks," added Burrack. "Were they traveling 30 minutes, an hour, two hours?"

They were also curious how long these same people would use a bike park if one were built in Monticello.

"Surprisingly, we had an amazing turnout," offered Burrack of the 82 responses. "They were highly supportive. Eighty-four percent were highly interested in bringing (a bike park to Monticello). Seventy-five percent said they'd visit it monthly or more."

For those unfamiliar with a bike park, Burrack explained it's "specifically designed for off-roading or mountain biking, featuring skills courses, pump tracks, and trails." Bike parks cater to people of all ages and abilities.

Bike parks are also made of all sorts of material, too. Burrack said her family has used bike parks made out of crushed gravel, sand-based, paved, etc.

Burrack proposed a question to the council: "Why would we have one (a bike park) here? What would be the incentive for something like this?"

She said when her family of four travels to bike parks in neighboring counties, they usually spend an entire day there. They go out to eat, they buy groceries, they do other things in that community.

"When I think of the benefit of having something like this, I think of the local stimulus," shared Burrack. "How many people in town would stay in town?"

Another positive that Burrack admitted had not occurred to her until she started researching this project is the sense of community a project like this creates.

"I really didn't think about bringing a group of people (here) who don't really connect," she said. We don't have many activities for bikers around here. They’re all leaving town. So the fact that we could bring all of these people together to feel more included in the community is really important."

In sharing the potential for this project with an avid bike park user in Dubuque, Burrack said there is excitement out there to establish bike park groups that would travel from town to town.

Overall, a bike park impacts all aspects of one's health: physical, mental, and emotional.

In looking at various locations for the bike park, Oswald and Burrack looked at two parcels owned by the City of Monticello: One near Kitty Creek and the other behind Dollar Fresh. Ultimately, the 4.5 acres behind Dollar Fresh made more sense with an already-established fruit orchard in the works.

"We could use the pond for some of the (trail) features," suggested Burrack. "It'd be a nice tag-along into the (Willow) trail."

Oswald said the other location would have required conversations with residential landowners in obtaining access.

"This gave us another acre and a half of property," he said of the chosen location. "Just overall, it's a little bit safer."

Oswald suggested he'd also like to look at adding signage and public restrooms.

A project of this magnitude requires steps to follow to bring it to fruition. Oswald said a project like this makes sense to pass onto the Friends of Parks and Rec to take the lead. Plus, the Friends group is a non-profit, which would allow for applying for grants and accepting donations.

Right now, they're in the collaboration phase where they're bringing like-minded people together for a common goal and interest. With the council's blessing to pursue the project, they'll move into the design phase, followed by funding, construction, and celebrating the grand opening.

"Hopefully no taxpayer dollars go into this," noted Oswald.

Council member Mary Phelan asked about the city's insurance liability with a feature like this in town. Oswald said it'd be no different than allowing the public to use a playground.

"It'd be a passive recreational opportunity," he explained.

(A passive form of recreation is something that is not organized and done on one's freewill. No staffing is needed. Examples of passive recreation already in existence in Monticello include playgrounds, Baty Disc Golf Course, hiking, etc.)

The council inquired as to the type of material P&R would plan to use for the bike park. Oswald said that would depend on funding.

"The higher cost would be paved," he said. "Blacktop, that's something I think we'll look to avoid. We'll look at using dirt, clay. Not looking to do any concrete or asphalt work."

The consensus of the council was to allow P&R proceed with the bike park project.