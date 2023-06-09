P&R intern helps create ‘Friends’ non-profit

Much like the Friends of the Monticello Public Library, a non-profit that exists to support the financial needs of the library, a new “friends” group has now been created to support another city entity.

“Friends of the Parks” was created over the summer by a dedicated Monticello Parks and Recreation intern. The goal of the group is to help families who may not have the financial means to register their children for P&R programming.

In June, P&R held their annual golf tournament. The funds raised from that event were planned to go toward recreational programming scholarships for children to assist families in need.

“This is something families have repeatedly ask about,” noted P&R Director Jacob Oswald.

Oswald and Summer Intern, Grahm Schneiter, looked into it, but were told because P&R is tied to the city, they couldn’t legally give away scholarships to a particular sector of the community.

That’s where the Friends group started to take shape.

As with any non-profit, it takes time to register the name and articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State’s Office before you’re official and have your 501(c)3 status. In this case, it was decided they could be an umbrella under the Greater Monticello Community Foundation, which is already a non-profit.

“They’re already tax-exempt,” explained Schneiter.

Now, people can donate toward the Friends group to benefit families in the community and future P&R programming, activities, and projects.

“There are things the Friends group is able to offer versus the city,” Oswald said of the funding. “This provides a means for some families moving forward. It’s easier for someone to donate to a 501(c)3 versus a city entity, a non-profit versus not.”

As a non-profit, the Friends can also apply for certain grant perhaps a government entity, such as the city, is not eligible for.

“This has been something we’ve been discussing at length the past few years,” Oswald shared of perhaps being a sub-set of the Foundation. “We’ve been talking about ways to bring the Foundation back to life after it’s gone dormant.”

Those who serve on the Foundation include Scott Brighton, Tom Ries, Carrie Yates, and Oswald.

While this group is very much in its infancy stages, Oswald said they are looking for interested volunteers to serve on the Friends board, separate from that of the Park Board, which falls under the city.

“It’s an avenue for some of our volunteers to stay involved, or for Park Board members to transition over to if their term is up,” he offered.

It’s not expected that the Friends board would meet as frequently as the Park Board.

One of the first items of business would be creating the by-laws, which would spell out how the money could be used.

“We hope to be in place (with a board of directors) by the first of the year so we can have a fresh to 2024,” said Oswald.

Schneiter interned from May through August. He just returned to the University of Iowa for his third year, though he is a senior this year. He’ll graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in sports and recreation management. But, he’s not done yet… Schneiter has been applying to law schools with the ultimate goal of becoming an athletic agent.

His classes thus far and in preparation for law school made him the ideal P&R employee to not only tackle the formation of Friends of the Parks, but several other P&R projects as well.

“I was looking for a summer internship to improve my experiences,” said Schneiter. “P&R fit like a glove.”

Two semesters ago, Schneiter took a course on sports law, which helped tremendously in not only researching a Friends group, but also rewriting the Park Board’s by-laws.

“There was some framework established, but nothing substantial,” he said of the work that he tackled.

The by-laws went from a single page within the city code to five or six pages spelling out term limits, how board members can apply, the selection process, their duties, and how to handle the finances.

“I reached out to other P&R departments (across the state),” Schneiter said of gathering ideas.

The by-laws were reviewed by City Administrator Russ Farnum as well.

Another project was finetuning the P&R rental agreements and form. After Schneiter developed a relationship with surrounding P&R departments, he reached out again to see what they required on their forms.

But, the Friends project was his biggest goal over the summer.

“It’s about creating something that will be run by the citizens for the citizens,” he said with pride.

Another class at UI Schneiter took dealt with fundraising fundamentals, with a focus on non-profits. That background proved invaluable.

He first drafted articles of incorporation and filed those with the state. He then wrote their by-laws, which serve as a baseline until a board votes on specific by-laws.

“There are lots of details that they can work out later.”

Schneiter said he’s never been a part of a project like this and is looking forward to see what they do to better Monticello and P&R.

“I am thankful for the amount of trust Jacob put into me to do something important like this,” he expressed. “This was new frontier for us both.

“This was a fantastic experience that I’ll forever be thankful for. It allowed me to give back to the community.”

“It’s definitely something Grahm can hang his hat on for years to come,” noted Oswald of the effort that went into all of these projects. “He did an absolutely phenomenal job!”

While many of Schneiter’s classmates found internships in sports/recreational management with semi-pro or pro sports teams, this allowed him to have field experience that he can apply to his future in law.

“I can put the experience and knowledge I gained to use and expand my horizons,” continued Schneiter.

Of course, like any other P&R intern, Schneiter also had to perform manual labor over the summer; but, again, he said it was all about advancing his life goals.

Keep your eyes and ears out for future endeavors regarding the support of the Friends of the Parks organization.