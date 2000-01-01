

The Monticello Fire Department and guest firefighters spent the morning of Sunday, May 7 at a residence on 335th Street. They practiced entering the burning structure and learning about fire behavior. (Photo by Mark Spensley)



Jessica Kelchen with the North Liberty Fire Department helps her niece, Peyton Spahr, as they work the hose. (Photo by Mark Spensley)



Several firefighters with the MFD watch as an old farmhouse on 335th Street goes up in flames. The department held a practice burn at the residence on May 7. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Members of the Monticello Fire Department, Kody Miles, Nick Kahler and Drew Haag, make their way into a house on 335th Street outside Monticello. The MFD used the home for a practice drill on May 7. (Photo by Kim Brooks)