Preliminary plans for school draw from Trailside

If a preliminary design presented Feb. 24 is anywhere close to the final design once Monticello’s new elementary school is built, much of it will resemble Trailside Elementary School in Cedar Rapids.

Katie Harms of OPN Architects made a presentation to the Monticello School Board during its regular meeting, giving attendees the first look at what the new school building might offer upon its completion.

Harms said that in January, the OPN team along with Monticello’s Brian Jaeger, Shannon Kehoe and Robyn Ponder went on tours to elementary schools around Cedar Rapids and Coralville.

One of the schools they visited was Trailside, the school built to replace Cedar Rapids’ Arthur and Garfield elementary schools which opened this past fall.

Harms said OPN borrowed heavily from Trailside, an OPN project, when making a preliminary design plan for Monticello.

“This entire concept came from Trailside,” Harms said, referring to the classroom pod area. “That was a beautiful space. We did have a lot of areas that we liked.”

The design Harms presented included a two-story classroom pod, which includes collaboration space, special education area, restrooms, lockers and more. It would have grades 1-2 on the first floor, grades 3-4 on the second.

“The other concept that we really liked was that classrooms were really configured around a library space,” Harms said. “The library is really the hub of that (Trailside) school.”

The kindergarten and pre-K classrooms would be in a separate, single-story pod adjacent to the two-story one.

A unique feature of that one would have small restrooms between pairs of classrooms for use throughout the school day, rather than having a single, large restroom on the floor.

The result is a larger collaboration area in the center of the pod.

“In the pre-K and kindergarten area,” Superintendent Jaeger explained, “there are no lockers in the commons area. That’s because in the rooms there are going to be the cubbies and places where kids are going to be able to put their stuff when they bring it in.”

The classroom pods, under this design, would include extra classrooms in the event one grade requires more space in years to come.

“One of the things we heard (from the community),” Jaeger said, “is that they wanted to make sure we had enough space for a growing school district later on. It is set up for flexibility in case we have that one (big) class that comes through.”

Another unusual but possibly beneficial feature of the design is having a restroom that opens to an outdoor playground, that can be open during the school day.

Secure entrances with vestibules, a larger entrance that is noticeable from Highway 38 and Highway 151, having windows in every classroom, a gym that is the same size as the one in the new middle school, and a cluster of spaces in the middle of the pods were among the other features Harms noted at the meeting.

Both Harms and Jaeger emphasized that these plans are preliminary. Harms will attend the March 24 board meeting to further update the board on design plans.

“It will just keep evolving,” Harms said.