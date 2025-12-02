Preliminary work to begin on X-28 paving project

The County Road E-28 PCC paving project has been called Jones County's biggest paving project to date. Slated for Fiscal Year 2026, it calls for grading and paving 2.7 miles from County Road X-28 to the corporation limits of the City of Anamosa.

County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel sought the Jones County Supervisors' approval on a notice to bidders for land surveys for acquisition plats and exhibit maps for the project. The board approved to request.

Postel estimated the survey work could cost around $58,000.

"We have almost 40 landowners," he said of the right of way needed.

"This will help us establish existing property lines adjacent to the roadway," added Snead. "This is the last link, the starting and ending points perpendicular to the roadway that have not been identified. The contractor will re-establish those points after the project is done. We'll set new property pins."

Postel explained that with so many property owners and the scope of the project, Secondary Roads feels it's needed to seek bids for survey work, rather than take it on in-house.

"We can do smaller projects in-house," he said. "Large projects like this are way over our purchasing threshold.

"We need a large acquisition area, a larger footprint, to make the roadway wider and safer," he added.

Following the survey work, the contractor will provide Secondary Roads with the final plats.

The completion date for the survey work is July 11. At that point, quotes will be put together for appraisals and the purchase of right of way in the fall.

"We're not finished with designing the roadway yet," Snead cautioned.

"This lights the fuse," added Postel of sort of kicking off the project. "It's a big project from Anamosa to Stone City."

The Engineer's Office will send out bid notices to roughly 20 different surveyors in the area.

"We'll see how many we get back," offered Postel.

"It will be a huge project," reiterated Snead. "Will have to borrow ahead on the FM (farm-to-market) account to pay for it. Having enough to borrow ahead depends on other projects and costs."

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Kathy Ammeter as a kitchen assistant for Senior Dining, effective Feb. 5 at $16.38 an hour.

• The board approved the 2024 OSHA Report.

County Auditor Whitney Hein shared the report specifies work-related injuries and illnesses. There were three cases where county employees spent time away from work, as well as four reportable cases. The total number of days away from work was 32. The total number of days that that someone had to have a job transfer or work restrictions was 28. There were seven injuries reported.

• The board approved the Compensation Commission for Eminent Domain Proceedings for 2025, moving Kurt Andreesen from owners-city & town to replace Ron Andreesen, knowledge of property values.

Vacancies still remain for owners-city & town, real estate, and knowledge of property values.

• Treasurer Amy Picray asked the board to reconsider allowing her to advertise for an opening within her department.

"Things are getting painful," she said.

She invited the supervisors into her office to witness the level of activity and ask any questions they might have to make a decision.

"See the phone calls and the customers at the counter," she urged.

She said with one open position, it makes it hard when someone wants to take vacation time or has to take a sick day.

"It's not sustainable," Picray said. "It's getting to the point that it's getting stressful and very painful."

• The board set a public hearing on the county's pipeline ordinance for Feb. 25 at 9:15 a.m.

• Supervisor John Schlarmann shared that the Board of Health would be conducting interviews that afternoon to hire a new Environmental Health director.