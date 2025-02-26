Preservation Commissioners share update on condition of Stone Bridge

During the Feb. 18 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board was asked to approved the annual CLG (certified local government) report, submitted by the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission.

Commissioners Tim Fay and Dean Zimmerman were present to discuss the report with the board, namely the ongoing Ely Stone Bridge restoration project near Monticello.

The annual report highlights projects the Commission has done over the past year.

"A lot of it has been taking care of the Grant Wood School," Fay said of the park along Highway 64 outside of Anamosa. "We got that painted last summer. Dean has done a lot of work on the shutters. He also did a lot of painting on the inside last year. He did an amazing job rebuilding the outhouse out there. The grounds look pretty nice."

Fay said their current focus is securing grant money "to save Ely (Stone) Bridge. It's getting worse by the month out there."

Zimmerman said it continues to be a big project for them.

"We have things pretty much in line as far as what we want to hit with that project," he said. "We're working with an engineering firm, Axiom Consultants out of Iowa City. They've been good to work with. They're ready to go with this as far as doing engineering designs for the restoration of the bridge."

He added that the Commission just does not have the funds to proceed with a full-blown project. They have been applying for grants, but have yet to be successful in their endeavors. Zimmerman said they still have some grants they plan to go after in the spring.

"We need to come up with $1 million really before we can proceed very far," he shared. "We're not even getting started on that."

The Commission has $17,000 in their account, and another $10,000 in donations specifically for Stone Bridge.

"So that doesn't give us a whole lot to work with to begin with as far as matching funds on grants," continued Zimmerman. "So we're limited somewhat on that. We're trying to come up with other ideas and bring other people into the conversation as far as how we can grow that pot relatively quickly. Time is getting crucial."

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if the Commission had revisited with those who initially donated toward the bridge several years ago.

"That was a pretty hot issue several years ago, and still is obviously," he said. "Those folks who have been petty passionate about it, have they stepped up with their checkbooks?"

Zimmerman said some might be willing to give again toward the cause; however, most people "like to be the last money in the pot."

Fay said the Commission is talking about hosting another public meeting in the spring to bring Stone Bridge back to the forefront.

Zimmerman suggested that if a public street/road were still accessible over the bridge, that might help them in applying for grants, from the DOT, for example.

In the fall of 2023, the supervisors voted that if Stone Bridge were restored, it would only be for pedestrian or bicycle traffic only, not vehicle traffic.

"That (decision) was good and bad in some ways," Zimmerman said. "From an engineering standpoint and restoration standpoint, it gave us a hand-up on the amount of work and the requirements that would need to go back into the bridge. But it also hampered us a bit on some of our funding sources. There's pros and cons either way with that."

Fay said the current condition of the bridge looks "painful.

"The façade is really crumbling. The structure is solid, but the façade looks pretty rough."

Zimmerman concurred, sharing that the stone has been crumbling off the bridge.

"In discussions with Axiom, it's pretty much agreed that the entire façade is going to have to come off and be rebuilt," explained Zimmerman. "The stone, itself, is in such bad shape. We're getting to the point, too, where the concrete pad…over the bridge is getting undermined in several places."

"It sounds pretty grim, but it's such an architectural gem," Fay said passionately. "I think we're going to do whatever we can to try and save it."

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the Commission considered reaching out to the University of Colorado. In 2016, engineers from the college were in Jones County to study Stone Bridge and provide a structural analysis of the structure.

"It wouldn't hurt to ask," said Fay.

"Maybe there's been some changes in leadership there…," added Zimmerman.