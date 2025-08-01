President and Mrs. Carter’s history in Jones County

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, passed away at the age of 100 on Dec. 29.

Carter, a Democrat, held office from Jan. 20, 1977 through Jan. 20, 1981.

This week, Carter will lie in repose in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7. His funeral in D.C. will take place on Jan. 9.

The Carters, Jimmy and his late wife, Rosalynn, who passed away in November 2023 at the age of 96, have a connection to Jones County, Iowa, dating back to the late 1970s.

Carter took office on Jan. 20, 1977, the day of his inauguration. A 7-year-old boy from Oxford Junction received an invitation to Carter’s inauguration.

A Jan. 13, 1977, article in the Monticello Express explained it all…

Kevin Murray, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Murray, farmed outside of Oxford Junction. Kevin was in second grade at the time Carter was elected to the presidency. He wrote to Carter in November 1976, telling him that his class voted 15-4 in favor of Carter in a mock election.

“Kevin also wrote that he was glad that there will be a farmer in the White House…,” the article stated.

Kevin received a postcard from the White House: “Dear Friend, your letter means a lot to me. Although young, you can be a great help in my campaign.” Signed by Jimmy Carter.

The postcard was also accompanied by two invites to the inauguration.

“The family hasn’t made any plans, but have not ruled out accepting the invitation.”

The family said Kevin’s grandfather, T.G. Murray, who recently passed away, would have loved attending Carter’s inauguration with his grandson. T.G. “was a long-time worker in the Democratic Party.”

The conclusion of Carter’s letter to Kevin stated: “You’re going to see a new openness and a new spirit in Washington. We hope that after your visit, you will take that spirit back to your home and help make it grow throughout this great country of ours.”

In November 1978, Express Editor Betty Wagner visited D.C. with other Iowa reporters and got the chance to ask questions of Carter. The topics discussed varied greatly, but Wagner highlighted two that she felt were of the most important to her readers: the farm program (bill) and inflation (sound familiar?).

Carter was asked “why he decided against a somewhat more generous (farm) program that would have had larger set-aside and higher payments?”

“I think that what we established as feed grain regulations and the price level is the best one that I can devise,” Carter said. “But there is no way to satisfy the needs of everyone, of the desires of everyone, or the demands of every interest group, even from us farmers, and I am a farmer similar with the needs.

“We are trying as hard as we can to increase our exports and to have stabilized prices,” continued Carter. “And as I would like to remind you, farm net income has gone up 25 percent.”

Wagner reflected on the experience in the Dec. 6, 1978, Express: “In answering questions put to him, the President made it clear that he is determined to hold down inflation, which he said is the number-one concern of the American people. And, in spite of the views of many economists, he doesn’t think there will be a recession of depression next year.”

Following the press beefing, Carter offered to take photos with each of the reporters in the room, including Wagner.

In the Dec. 19, 1978, Express, Mel Manternach, the NFO (National Farmers Organization) director, shared his recollections of also visiting with President Carter about the future of farming in the U.S.: “President Carter was genuinely interested in the group’s concern for young farm couples who are today confronted with rising costs of operation and high interest rates when they undertake to establish new farming operations. The President asked for reassurance that farm people feel that the doors are open to his administration.”

The Dec. 24, 1979, Express shared news that Mr. and Mrs. Miles Tredway of Center Junction attended an event in Des Moines where First Lady Rosalynn Carter was the special guest. Following the event, the Tredways received a signed photo of the First Lady in the mail.

On Dec. 20, 1979, Mrs. Carter was in Iowa campaigning for her husband’s re-election. She made stops in Marion, Olin, Maquoketa, Clinton, and Davenport.

She spent some time at the farm of Grover and Irene Benischek in rural Olin. This was the first time a First Lady visited Jones County, Iowa.

In late November, the Grover attended a Democratic meeting in Monticello where a Dubuque Carter-Mondale campaign worker asked for volunteers to open their homes for coffee with a member of the Carter family. Grover offered their home.

Less than a month later, the campaign from D.C. contacted the Benischeks and confirmed that it would be the First Lady who planned to come to their home in Olin. Knowing she would be there from noon to 1:30 p.m., the campaigned asked if the Benischeks would serve lunch instead of just coffee. In addition to serve the dozens of people inside their home, they also fed members of the Secret Service, press corps, and the Carter campaign staff. Fifty box lunches were prepared for the Secret Service to take on the road after the First Lady left the Benischeks’ farm.

It was noted that President Carter was unable to campaign himself due to the Iranian crisis in which 50 Americans were being held hostage in the American embassy in Teheran.

Mrs. Carter flew into the Cedar Rapids airport. When she arrived at the Benischeks’ the couple escorted her into their home where the First Lady held a press conference.

“Only a limited number of persons were allowed in the house; others lined the driveway and edge of the yard for a glimpse of the First Lady,” reported Wagner. “Her talk centered on accomplishments of the President during his first term in office.”

Following her talk, Rosalynn made her way around the home, visiting with folks and shaking hands.

“It was an exciting day,” Irene Benischek was quoted as saying. “It was one I’ll never forget. The Carter people were all great to work with.”

Several days prior to Rosalyn’s visit, the Benischek home, farm, and out-buildings were all inspected by the Secret Service.

“It was really interesting to see the way the Secret Service performs,” Irene said. “They must be prepared just in case there is an emergency, but we are so thankful that nothing (unfortunate) happened and everything seemed to go very well.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff John Cook, and other emergency services were also on hand to provide security around the Benischeks’ farm.

In Wagner’s weekly column, “Bouquets and Brickbats,” from the Dec. 26, 1979, Express, she reflected on her experience as a local news reported covering Rosalynn Carter’s visit: “I thought I could serve a dual role. After all, I many times wear more than one hat.”

She was invited to take part in the luncheon at the Benischeks’ home, but was later told by Secret Service she could either be a reporter and remain outside or she could be a member of the public and remain in the house.

“Wow, what a low blow to learn after all these years in newspapering that if one is press, one is not a person,” write Wagner.

Knowing she had two staff members of the Express outside covering the goings-on, Wagner chose to stay inside the house, taking in the historical moment with the First Lady.

“After all, I have ears, eyes, a memory and a brain in which to store my impressions,” Wagner said.