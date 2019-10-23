Presidential candidate Gabbard stops in Jones Co.

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:51pm
The dining room was full on Oct. 9 as Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard stopped to visit with voters at Darrell’s A Family Tradition in Monticello.
Gabbard made two stops in Jones County that day, speaking in the morning in Anamosa. Her Monticello stop came early that afternoon.
She is currently a representative in Congress, representing Hawaii. She’s been in Congress since 2013.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!