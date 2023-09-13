Price hike forces JETS to pursue new software program

Following a 107 percent increase in the cost for software for the JETS transportation department, Director Jamie Ginter met with the Jones County Supervisors to discuss purchasing a new system.

Ginter met with the board during their Sept. 5 meeting.

She said the software company dramatically increased the cost without any notice; and Jones County isn't the only county dealing with this issue right now.

"All counties are struggling with this," she said.

This price hike prompted Ginter to research a new software package to meet JETS' needs. She reached out to two companies, but was having difficulty getting more than just a verbal quote from one of the companies.

So Ginter looked into TripMaster NEMT Software, which is utilized by Linn, Washington, Benton, and Iowa counties for their transportation services. TripMaster's quote is $32,495 for a five-year contract. It would take about three months to install their software before everything is up and running.

Ginter said she also talked to ECICOG about the situation. (ECICOG helps to fund JETS.) ECICOG received funding to the tune of $900,000 that could be split up between the counties they serve. Ginter said the full amount would be covered by ECICOG.

Last year, JETS paid $24,749 for their software services. This new contract would be an increase.

However, Ginter said TripMaster Software allows for scheduling drivers, planning routes, tracking vehicle maintenance, and sending out text/call reminders to riders.

"We currently can't do that," she said of sending out reminders.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said this purchase would require a budget amendment for JETS. The county would pay for the software, with ECICOG reimbursing the county.

The board approved the purchase.

In other county business:

• The board approved the appointment of Evan Weightman as a Public Health intern, effective Aug. 28, at $10 an hour.

Weightman will put in 10 to 20 hours a week.

• The board approved the Fiscal Year 2024 law enforcement and emergency communications contracts with various cities in Jones County.

• Joe Wagner, the owner of 15284 County Home Road E-23, met with the board regarding a nuisance violation.

Wagner said he's completed all of the work outlined by the county, with the exception of tearing down a dilapidated wooden barn. Due to the asphalt shingles, the barn can't be burned down. He contacted the DNR and had the structure tested for asbestos by Aaa Budget Environmental (Steve Intlekofer) of Monticello. However, Wagner said he can't proceed with demolition until he has a written report from Aaa, which he has had issues obtaining.

"I don't want to be in violation with the DNR and the county (nuisance) ordinance," he told the board. "I have two bids to tear it down, but I'm stuck until I get that report. I have every intention of tearing it down. I just don't have the resources to do it."

The board voted to give Wagner until Oct. 30.

• Concerning the reported nuisance located at 17735 Spring St., Langworthy, the board voted to abate.

The owner removed the one junk vehicle; the rest were licensed and in working order.

• The board approved a gathering permit for Stone City Foundation, Inc. for the Stone City Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17. The board also waived the $5 application fee.

• Hein reported a big water leak that took place on Sept. 1 at the Broadway Place Annex.

• The board approved a setback variance application for 10730 Second St., Center Junction.

• The board approved the hiring of Richy Rupp for the vacant Maintenance III position at Secondary Roads, at $26.99 an hour.

County Engineer Derek Snead said they currently have two open positions within the department.