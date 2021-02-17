Primary care providers start to vaccinate patients

The Jones County and State of Iowa 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate are both below 9 percent (8.6 and 8.3 percent respectively). Two individuals remain hospitalized in Jones County due to the virus.

Jones County Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas reported during the Feb. 9 Jones County Supervisor meeting that they are seeing a steady number of positive COVID cases per day, hoovering around four or five. As of Feb. 12, in the last three days, nine cases were reported.

“That’s not horrible,” she said.

Lovaas praised JCPH Preparedness Specialist Kaci Ginn for organizing recent vaccine clinics in Jones County. On Feb. 6, 524 people were vaccinated.

“We used everything on hand,” Lovaas said of the vaccine allocations. “More are coming this week.”

Last week was also the first for family practice clinics to administer the vaccine. In a three-day period, approximately 280 people 65 and older were vaccinated.

“It’s gone fairly smooth thanks to Kaci’s extensive pre-planning,” said Lovaas. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from people.”

The primary care providers are working off the list JCPH maintains, comprised of those who have already filled out the COVID vaccine interest form.

Supervisor Joe Oswald encouraged JCPH to get more information into the public’s hands regarding vaccines and the online form.

Lovaas said they do send regular press releases out, as well as post updates on Facebook. She said once people have filled out the form, JCPH will be in contact regarding setting up appointments.

“Not everyone has a computer,” Oswald commented about online marketing.

In terms of the number of vaccine doses allotted for Jones County, Lovaas said they have received the same amount every week in February.

“We hope that increases otherwise it will take forever and a day to get through (phase) 1B,” she commented.

JCPH receives allocations for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

Having vaccinated over 500 people on Feb. 6, Ginn said that is about the maximum number of people they can handle in one day at a community clinic.

“It’s a longshot that we’ll get that many vaccines again; that’s a week’s worth of vaccines for us,” Ginn explained.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked how many people in Jones County fall into the 65-plus category.

“That’s our biggest group,” Lovaas said.

The family practice clinics alone have a combined 4,500 patients in that age group.

“But not all will want (the vaccine) or get it,” Lovass said.

The teachers/educators amounted to over 600 people.

At this rate, Lovaas said they could still be vaccinating Phase 1B for weeks unless Jones County sees more doses.

EMA Coordinator Brenda Leonard also praised Ginn and JCPH for their coordination efforts with the vaccine clinics. Leonard said she received a call from an Iowa town near the Minnesota border inquiring about how JCPH was organizing vaccinations.

“People there are standing outside for four hours,” she said of residents in that town waiting for the vaccine.

Leonard said this town is not setting up appointments, not registering people online like JCPH is doing.

The board of supervisors approved the hiring of Val Daily and Ella Schmitz for temporary help (15 hours a week) at $16 an hour. Both will be charged with helping to answer phone calls and return messages through JCPH.

“It’s insane the amount of phone calls and emails we’re receiving,” Lovaas said, noting they had 261 unanswered voicemails yet to return. “We need people to just do that.”

The board of health already approved the hiring as well.

“It sounds like there is plenty for them to do,” said Oswald. “People calling deserve to be called back and get answers to their questions.”