Primary election sees record absentees

Published by admin on Wed, 06/13/2018 - 11:28am
The 2018 Primary Election broke some records.
In Jones County, Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Janine Sulzner said the number of absentee ballots more than doubled what the county has ever reported for a primary election.
Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office also reported a record number of absentee ballots across Iowa. “Iowans have shattered the records for absentee voting in a primary election,” Pate’s office stated.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!