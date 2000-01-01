

Over 30 young girls attended the NCYC princess tea party on Saturday. The afternoon concluded with punch and cookies as the girls got to visit with their favorite Disney princess. Here, Belle talks with Harper Russell.



Merida from Disney’s “Brave” assists Roslynne Russ as she shoots a bow and arrow at the princess party. There will be another princess party NCYC fundraiser in August.



Parents and youth from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello organized a princess tea party on April 29 to help raise money for the MNYC trip in November to Indiana. Wearing their best ball gowns representing various Disney princesses are, from left, Lily Lambert as Aurora from, Kiley Wall as Merida, Marisa Braford as Elsa, Macy McDonough as Anna, Sophie Gray as Cinderella, and Jaelynn Kraus as Belle. (Photos by Kim Brooks)