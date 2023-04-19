Private use of county logo not permitted

An outside party is using the county’s logo on their Facebook page, which prompted discussion during the April 11 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

This group is using the county’s logo via the county’s website without permission.

“They need to disclose that they have nothing to do with the county’s official business,” Supervisor Jeff Swisher said.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said there is some concern because the logo is used on county letterhead and emails.

“It seems harmless, but it could potentially look like it’s associated with the government,” she told the board.

“It’s misguided,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald. “My fear is if we allow it, where do we stop (others from using the logo)?”

The board will take action during their April 18 meeting, approving a letter to the Facebook page administrator, disallowing use of the county’s logo by the general public for private purposes.

In other county business:

• 911 Coordinator Gary Schwab sought the board’s approval to change two road names associated with Timberwood Acres Subdivision.

80th Street B will now be known as 217th Avenue. 80th Street A is changed to 79th Street.

Schwab said they were platted in 2004-05. There are no other roads in the county addressed like this.

“It doesn’t change the current addresses, just future addresses,” noted Schwab.

• County Attorney Kristofer Lyons updated the board on a nuisance located at 23325 Washington St., Fairview.

Lyons said the owner’s lawyer indicated they were willing to accept the county’s settlement agreement. This would allow the county to move forward with bids to have the property cleaned up and assessed to the owner.

“This (agreement) will bind the owner; they can’t back out,” Lyons said. “This gives us certainty. There is the outside possibility that they will take care of demolition themselves.” (The home, which caught fire in May 2020, is still standing.)

This also keeps the nuisance out of court.

• The board approved the ARPA Compliance Report for the period ending March 31, 2023.

The report indicates the county’s obligated ARPA expenditures at $424,840.11, and total expenditures to date at $303,026.01.

• The board received two bids for lawn fertilizer services at the courthouse and Broadway Place Annex. The services were awarded to Minger Mowing & Landscaping in Anamosa.

• The board approved an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the East Central MHDS Region. This covers funding expectations and employee obligations.

• The board approved a request of the Iowa DHS to verify eligibility of property owners for property tax suspensions.

• The board approved the purchase an equipment trailer from Rexco Equipment for $13,600 for Secondary Roads.

County Engineer Derek Sneas explained Chief Inspector Wes Gibbs applied for and received a DOT Living Roadway Trust Fund grant in the amount of $6,720 toward the purchase. N&N Trailer Sales provided the original bid for the trail, but are not able to fulfill the purchase.

“We need to purchase it soon in order to use the grant funds,” Snead told the board. “The grant will be expiring.”