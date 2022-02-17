Programs that aid learning brought to light at meeting

In-depth looks at three behind-the-scenes but successful programs within the Monticello Community School District were presented to the Monticello School Board during its work session Feb. 9.

Staff members were on hand to make presentations to the board about Phoneme-Grapheme Mapping in the elementary schools, the Reflect and Restore (R&R) intervention/escalation room in the middle school, and the Alternative High School.

Phoneme-Grapheme Mapping is a research-based activity that helps readers build word recognition skills. It uses phoneme (sounding out words) and grapheme (using the letters that represent the sounds).

Classroom teachers began implementing the program, led by Jean Kehoe, Karen Brokaw and Angie Fairley this school year, with the help of ongoing professional learning and support through both Grant Wood AEA and the University of Minnesota.

“This has been one of the most successful and collaborative professional learning opportunities that I have ever been a part of,” elementary school principal Denny Folken said.

Second-grade teacher Angie Fairley said that since implementing the program, she has received fewer questions about how to sound out words.

“My students are coming to me with a stronger base, so I can move a little bit faster,” Fairley said. “They’re excited to learn how words work.”

The R&R room was developed 5½ years ago, as an intervention room to deal with minor behavior issues at the middle school. It’s a chance for students who have caused disruptions in class to deescalate, talk about the issues they are having, and return to class.

“Our number one goal is to get them ready to learn and back into class,” said Mandy Bagley, middle school behavioral advisor.

Bagley said she sees an average of seven students daily in the room, who generally are there for one of four likely behavior issues: disrespect, disruption, inappropriate language, or physical aggression without injury (pushing, etc.).

District behavior coach Shannon Guyer also spoke about the program, and how talks with students have shown that it has been successful.

One student told Guyer: “It’s quiet in here in R&R, so I can focus on thinking about what I can do so I can calm down and go back to my room.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said: “To just be able to put the tools in their toolbox is so valuable, so that the next time, they might not have to come down, because they have a way to react to it a little differently.”

The third presentation came from Darren Reade, teacher at the Alternative High School, based at the Kirkwood-Jones Regional Education Center campus.

The school utilized three rooms at JREC, teaching primarily those who are considered the at-risk students. In many cases, Reade said, the students may be dealing with social issues, family issues, or anxiety, “or in general are not getting the full benefit of education here (at the high school) for one reason or another.”

Reade and alternative school associate Becky Thrum work with students who, in most cases, are behind in their credits.

“Our task is to get those credits recovered,” Reade said.

Reade told the story of a student who had three credits total by the end of his freshman year.

“Last year alone (as a sophomore), he hammered out 22, just because he had that more individualized setup,” he said.

There are usually 10-12 students in the school at the beginning of each school year, mostly juniors and seniors, Reade added.