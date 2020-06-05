Prom, Graduation are tentatively moved to July

Tentative plans for Monticello High School Prom, Graduation and Honors Night were announced by Superintendent Brian Jaeger in a Monticello Community School District video released May 1.

Jaeger also recounted the events that have been cancelled, those that have been postponed until fall, and those that are still to be determined.

Prom and graduation took center stage in the 14-minute video.

“We’re already losing enough,” Jaeger said. “We really want to try and preserve these things. If there is any way for us to do these physical events, we will do them.”

Prom has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 16, with a grand march to be held at 5 p.m. at MHS, prom from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Durgin Pavilion at Camp Courageous, and post prom back at the high school afterward.

Graduation, Jaeger said, will be split into two events. A virtual ceremony will be held on the previously scheduled graduation date, Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. That will include a senior video, students’ graduation speeches, a speech by Jaeger, honor cord recipients listed by Principal Joan Young, and announcement of valedictorian and salutatorian.

That same evening, at 8:20 p.m. (which is 20:20 in military time), the lights will go on at Dean Nelson Field to honor the seniors, and remain on for 80 minutes, one for each senior.

On Friday, July 17, a graduate parade down First Street downtown will be held, starting at 7:30 p.m. Designed to take the place of the graduates’ traditional trips through the elementary schools and middle school while wearing caps and gowns, students will parade through downtown with community members lining the streets and cheering.

“If the world requires that we shouldn’t be out together, we can back our cars in on First Street, and community members can observe this from their cars,” Jaeger said.

Graduation itself will be Sunday, July 19 at Dean Nelson Field, where students will receive their diplomas.

If the status of COVID-19 prevents these events, Jaeger said Plan B will be to have a drive-up graduation July 31. Each family will drive up, one vehicle at a time. The graduate, in cap and gown, will receive the diploma, and families can take photos and step out to be photographed at a backdrop with the graduate, then return to their vehicles.

“We are going to absolutely try our best to honor our seniors,” Jaeger said. “Believe me, no one more than us wants this to happen and wants our seniors to be recognized.”

Honors Night will be done virtually, with a video released May 19 at 7 p.m.

Seniors will be able to pick up their caps and gowns, turn in Chromebooks, other books and uniforms, and clean out their lockers on May 20.

Jaeger also touched on other events and situations that affect the Class of 2020. A list:

Cancelled

• Spring sports.

• Spring play.

• Any other activities (concerts, etc.) that had been scheduled in the month of May.

Postponed until fall

• National Honor Society inductions for grades 10-11.

• National Honor Society election of officers.

• Student council elections.

To be determined/decided

• Baseball and softball seasons.

• Panther Academy.

• Driver’s education.

• Days to return items such as Chromebooks, textbooks, library books, music and sports uniforms.

• Days for grades 5-11 to clean out their lockers.

Jaeger said he will continue to inform the community as events and dates are updated.