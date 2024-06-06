Property owners argue against nuisance complaints

Two landowners in rural Jones County spoke with the Jones County Board of Supervisors and Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos during the May 28 board meeting regarding nuisance complaints.

James Bartram, 9073 County Road E-45, Wyoming, requested to meet with the board about his property.

He said the nuisance abatement letter he received pointed to abandoned vehicles, cars without tires, and more throughout his property.

He said if the county is going to pinpoint his property, why not go after others with junk vehicles and dilapidated structures on their properties.

The board explained to Bartram that they don’t “go after” property owners unless nuisance complaints are generated and filed with Land Use.

Bartram said he feels like the county is harassing him.

Back in September 2020, he hired a lawyer following a nuisance complaint against him. He said the county “laid off” him following the threat of legal action.

“I dropped the lawsuit,” he said. “Let bygones be bygones.”

Bartram said he chose not to mow his lawn in solidarity with “No Mow May,” an environmental movement to benefit the monarch butterflies. He said he told Land Use his intent and he was told he was making it up.

Bartram said he does not feel his property is an “eye sore,” as mentioned in the nuisance complaint.

He said he’s been going through some medical issues and is not physically able to do any labor until mid-July.

“I’m trying to get things cleaned up to please you all,” he said. “I feel I’m being harassed. I don’t want to get another lawyer involved again; I want to be left alone. I need more time than what you’re giving me.”

Bartram said he looked into the state code, and said the county cannot make him remove any vehicles that are tagged on his property.

“If you give me until the end of July, there will be no more trash on my property,” he offered.

Amos explained that not only to the vehicles have to be tagged, but they also have to be in working order and registered. If not, they must be stored indoors; not out in the open.

“We will work with you,” offered Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

The board thanked Bartram for coming in and meeting with them, noting that many property owners ignore the nuisance abatement letters, which creates more issues.

The board will take action during their next meeting.

Alexa Tullar and Michael Alexander, 8478 Slide Road Rd., Anamosa, requested the board abate the nuisance concerning their property.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said he drove out to review the property and was not ready to abate.

Amos said the vehicles on the property are currently registered.

Tullar said they have completed all of the tasks within the notice that went out May 26, which gave them 30 days. She asked what more the county wanted from them.

The couple said the road the county has been driving on to access their property to view it is a private drive and that the county is infringing on their 4th Amendment rights.

“You know we live on a private road and you shouldn’t have trespassed,” Tullar read from a prepared statement to the board. “You shouldn’t infringe on our 4th Amendment rights. It’s wrong for you to use our road to come and take photos and surveil us from the curtilage of our home.”

She also claimed the county’s nuisance policy is “discriminatory.” She said they have covenants to follow within their subdivision, and the owners of all of the surrounding lots are also in violation of those covenants.

“I don’t understand how they can complain about us when they are also violating our covenants,” she said.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said if there are a set of covenants, he would like to see a copy as to what the rules are.

Swisher also argued whether the county has the legal rights to the “private road” or not.

“You’re saying we cannot come on your private road. We’re a government entity; we can check on your property,” he said.

“The 4th Amendment is still a thing and it’s a lot higher than a county policy,” pushed Alexander. “It’s very frustrating when people come out there and make a spectacle of us. The federal government specifically describes that behavior as discriminatory.”

The board will take action on this property during their next meeting.