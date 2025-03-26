Property tax mailing comes with confusion, questions

"Unfortunately, it's just confusing to people. We try and explain it as best as we can to them. It's not as black and white as most people would like."

County Auditor Whitney shared those sentiments during the March 18 Jones County Supervisors meeting regarding the proposed property tax mailing property owners recently received pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2026 county budget.

She shared information with the supervisors that she put together from the Iowa Department of Management, information that can be used as a guide to help explain things to property owners.

"It gives some talking points," Hein said. "It also explains how to read the mailing. If anyone is asking you questions about it or is confused, you can use this as a resource."

The same information, she added, can also be found on the Department of Management website. The website also has an Excel spreadsheet people can use to calculate their potential property taxes.

"If people stop, we can give them this pamphlet as well," she offered.

Since the mailing went out a week prior to the board meeting, Hein said her office has already been getting some questions from the public.

"People are confused," she said, which is justified. "I think the biggest thing they want to know, from what we've heard from people so far, is what their taxes are going to be for their property."

Hein warned that the mailing only includes what one's taxes would be with city, council, and school district levy rates. It does not include the EMS levy, township, or ag extension, for example. So it is not a complete picture.

"You have to be mindful of that," noted Hein, "that there would be some more added to that."

Supervisor Darrick Hall agreed that the mailing "throws everybody off.

"When you point out that it's just an example and that it's a 10 percent increase in valuation, that drastically changes things," he said. "You're trying to decipher so many numbers."

He said it's unfortunate that this mailing is all the county has to work with.

A public hearing on the matter will be held on Tuesday, March 25.