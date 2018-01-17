Proposed ’18-19 calendar, Friday Commencement are discussed

Published by admin on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 8:30am
A calendar for the 2018-19 school year was discussed at length during the monthly work session of the Monticello School Board Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Changes to the proposed calendar, including the possibility of moving Commencement from its traditional Sunday slot to the Friday night of Memorial Day weekend, were considered. As it was a work session, no voting or decisions were made.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!