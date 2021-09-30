Proposed free sidewalk project upsets Birch St. residents

A proposed sidewalk along Birch Street had several residents and homeowners in that area questioning the intention of the project.

During the Sept. 20 Monticello City Council meeting, Police Chief Britt Smith presented the project to the council, as proposed by Charlie Becker, who resides at 713 N. Birch St.

Becker is willing to foot the bill to build a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along Birch Street, which would then connect to Seventh Street. The intention is to allow Becker’s grandson, who uses a wheelchair, to travel back and forth between his house at 703 N. Birch St. and his grandparents’ home. The sidewalk would extend past 701 N. Birch St. to allow for a connection onto Seventh Street, a continuous sidewalk that accesses the rest of the community.

Smith said currently there is no sidewalk along this stretch of Birch Street. He sees this project as also providing for safer pedestrian travel.

While Becker would cover the bulk of the project, having sought cost estimates from ACE Concrete, the City of Monticello traditionally pays for sidewalk approaches, of which there would be two. This would also include the installation of ADA access pads.

Prior to the council meeting, Smith was aware of one owner, Elizabeth Bartels, who was opposed to this project. Smith informed the council that the city does have the authority, per city code 136.09, to require the installation of sidewalks in residential neighborhoods.

Before any of Becker’s neighbors took to the podium to express their thoughts on the matter, City Administrator Russ Farnum told the council that all but one homeowner had agreed “to improve the frontage” of their homes with the installation of a sidewalk.

“It is public right of way; not private property,” Farnum said. “The city is obligated to provide sidewalk for people to walk on.”

Gary Schwandt offered, “That is not totally true.”

He said not all of the neighbors had signed off on the project when proposed by Becker. He asked why the city needed to build a sidewalk through their properties when a partial sidewalk already exists across the street.

“It’ll be the same length you already have with the sidewalk across the street,” Schwandt pointed out. “Why have two partial sidewalks that don’t go anywhere?”

Smith explained that the city’s sidewalk committee was on board to see a sidewalk in this area, connecting to residents in the Northridge Edition. (Smith said Northridge required sidewalks when it was developed.)

“We’d like to see continuous sidewalks connect to the city,” Smith said. (Smith oversees the sidewalk committee.) “That’s our long-term plan.”

Smith said he didn’t have an answer for Schwandt as to why the city abandoned the sidewalk on the east side of Birch Street. He indicated it could have something to do with the slope and elevation of the properties when it came to bringing the sidewalk up to ADA compliance.

“It’s a financial burden to bring in the fill to get it to grade for ADA compliance,” Smith explained. “It’s not practical. The west side makes more sense, especially with this opportunity that a private resident is willing to bite off a big chunk (of the cost).”

Schwandt said the sidewalk would serve as a hazard in the winter, noting how deep the snow gets along Birch Street. He said the snow coming off Monk Court, which is a cul-de-sac, gets pushed into the driveways along Birch.

“There’s nowhere else for that snow to go,” he said.

He asked if the Birch Street residents would be expected to clear the sidewalks in the winter, and whether they would be liable should someone get hurt while walking along the sidewalk.

Smith said snow removal along the proposed sidewalk would be no different than any other sidewalk in Monticello; the responsibility of the homeowners.

Smith added that he talked with Public Works, and they might be able to work out a different approach to removing snow along Birch and Monk Court.

“The (snow) removal process might require a change,” Smith noted.

Gary and Linda Bohlken have lived on Birch for over 40 years.

“You don’t see just how much snow we get,” Bohlken told the council, urging them to drive along Birch in the winter.

Bohlken also felt that the grade of the properties along the east is more level than the west.

“I looked at the properties,” said Smith of the west side, “and most look pretty good.” He said for a more professional opinion, a contractor would need to be consulted to evaluate the situation.

Schwandt said the whole reason the homeowners were at the council meeting was to voice their opinions.

“We haven’t seen any plans yet,” he said.

“It’ll eat up our yard,” added Bohlken of the proposed width.

Smith said the Birch area “has an abnormally large amount of right-of-way” along several of the properties.

With so many questions, the council chose to table any decisions on the matter.

“It would be nice to have a design to know what we’re voting on,” suggested Council member Dave Goedken.

“I understand what Charlie is trying to do,” expressed Bohlken, “but it’s almost like he’s turning it into a personal thing. We’re not opposed to it; we’re concerned with how it’ll be done.”

Mayor Brian Wolken said he could certainly sympathize with the Becker family regarding wanting safe ADA sidewalk access.

“I understand the emotions from Charlie, and I understand that it’s a change for the property owners,” said Wolken.

Marcia Schwandt said 99 percent of those who walk in the Birch Street area walk in the street, noting that a sidewalk is not needed.

Bartels said the reason for her opposition is that a sidewalk would come right through her property, right where snow sits for much of the winter.

“Is the city promoting this (sidewalk), or is Mr. Becker,” she asked. “He has plenty of land behind his house for a sidewalk to his daughter’s. He could do what he wants with it.”

Bohlken suggested perhaps the city visit with Becker as to whether he might be willing to cover the costs to finish the sidewalk on the east side of Birch.

“I think we all need to make a site visit before we take any action on this,” urged Goedken.

NOTE: Following the Sept. 20 council meeting, Becker contacted the Express.

“I did not realize there was the opposition on a sidewalk,” he stated. “As a result of the opposition, I have withdrawn my offer. It was never my objective to upset people. I just thought I was doing good.

“I am mailing a letter to each resident apologizing and letting them know I am withdrawing my offer.”