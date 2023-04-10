Proposed winery, event center spurs development questions

A joint Jones County Supervisors and City of Anamosa meeting is in the works to discuss further development along Highway 151 following a recent expedited re-zoning request.

County Engineer Derek Snead brought the situation to the board's attention during their Sept. 26 meeting due to several unanswered questions he had.

Snead said there is a lot of development taking place just north of the former Old Dubuque Road exit. He said there's talk about a round-about as well as further grading of the industrial area.

The re-zoning request that was made will go before Jones County Planning and Zoning on Oct. 4. The property is located just east of the highway, across from the AmericInn on Harley Avenue.

Snead said the people who filled out the re-zoning application are proposing a winery and event center right off the highway. They've been working with a civil engineering team and corresponding with the Iowa DOT on the proposed project due to its immediate proximity to the four-lane highway. They're looking into a traffic study as well.

"They're requesting us to construct north- and south-bound turning lanes," Snead read from the application. "Not too many businesses in our area request the construction of turning lanes.

"This is a pretty significant project," he added. "There is a pretty significant project going on there right now." (Referring to the realignment of Highway 151 South.)

Snead said he questions the need for turning lanes on both sides of the highway. Most of the jurisdiction in that area is either DOT or Anamosa.

"Secondary Roads has very little jurisdiction on the roads in that area."

County Auditor Whitney Hein said, according to the re-zoning applicant, it's the DOT requesting the turning lanes.

Snead has already been pushing for acceleration lanes with the DOT without much success.

"The DOT has no plans to move forward with additional projects on their end," he told the board, following the completion of what's taking place now. "There are preliminary concepts for an overpass out there."

Due to the landowner's re-zoning request and proposed turning lanes, Snead told the supervisors he felt it was would be smart for the county and City of Anamosa to meet to review the plans.

"This way we’re better prepared long-term, especially with our five-year (construction) program."

While there is "very little Secondary Road jurisdiction" in that area, Snead said additional traffic will have an impact.

"It's not even going to be attached to a Secondary Road," added Snead.

In terms of a construction setback off 151, Snead said the DOT generally relies on the local jurisdiction's setback requirements.

"Our ordinance is a 30-foot setback off a Secondary Road."

Supervisor Joe Oswald said it's hard to imagine the expense associated with putting in two turning lanes off 151.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said any progress is good for Jones County, but at whose expense.

Hein said P&Z will review the re-zoning request during their Oct. 4 meeting. Their recommendation will come before the supervisors on Oct. 10 to set a public hearing on the proposal.

"The owners are wanting it expedited as much as possible," she said.

Snead said he would communicate with the City of Anamosa and schedule a joint meeting.