Public against proposed city grant policy

The overwhelming sentiments from the public who packed the Monticello City Council Chambers during the Feb. 5 meeting urged the council not to micromanage city department heads and staff.

A contentious item on the agenda that evening concerned the desire of some members of the council to adopt a policy on applying for grants. In the end, after much discussion and reasoning with and from the public, the council had a change of heart and chose not to adopt such a policy due to lack of a motion and second.

Some background…

Before city staff can apply for a grant, typically those requests, of any amount, come before the council in advance.

The draft grant policy put before the council stated that while the council encouraged staff to go after grants or loans to assist in funding various projects or purchases, the council would "want to review the requirements prior to preparation and submission of grants, loans, and/or other financial assistance, prior to execution of the grant…"

The draft policy also stated that the council would review any obligations of the city once a grant was awarded. Grants totaling $5,000 or less would be exempt from council review, again, under the draft policy.

Council member Mary Phelan suggested raising the dollar amount on the grants as to whether they'd require further review.

"We don't want to look at every $5,000 grant," she said. "I would make it at least $25,000 or $50,000; that's just my opinion."

Phelan was also in favor of removing the paragraph addressing prior review of any grant applications.

Abby Slauson, who serves on the Park Board, reminded the council that city department heads work 40 hours a week, sometimes more. Members of the council themselves also work full-time jobs and have families. If a department head is waiting for the council to respond to an email to review a grant application, she asked how long is the waiting period before the city has missed out on a grant.

"We had someone up here tonight admit to not checking his emails," she said of a certain council member. "What are you going to do if someone doesn't respond? Consider these what-ifs. We're going to miss out on money for this town if you put those kinds of stipulations in there. Consider this when you're trying to micromanage our department heads."

Council member Dave Goedken reminded the public and his fellow council members that the DNR (which administers the REAP Grant) didn't understand why the council never reviewed the REAP Grant application that was submitted for trail expansion.

Goedken added that grants the police or ambulance departments apply for are "inconsequential," meaning he didn't feel the council would have to review those grant applications.

"If it involves the purchase of property or a city long-term commitment, those need to be reviewed by the council," he said. "We want to avoid the fiasco we just had. The council passed a resolution to authorize Jacob (Oswald) to apply for a grant. From there, we were totally left out of the process."

Mayor Wayne Peach asked the council "what incentive would department heads have to go out and spend the time to research" grants if there was the possibility the council would deny submission of the application.

"They could do anything they want in preparation; give them the free rein to do the work and preparation," said Goedken. "But we wouldn't be in this situation if the council had approved the (REAP) grant before it was submitted."

Slauson called the council out on the fact that it took them a month and a half to debate the $75,000 REAP Grant once it was awarded to the city.

"How long did it take you to approve this grant and everything was already there for you to read?" she asked. That wasn't even to apply; that was to accept this money. You're debating about our department heads asking for money that would be at no cost to us as taxpayers of this town."

Peach asked City Administer Russ Farnum and Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald if preview council review of grants would hinder even applying.

"To be honest," answered Oswald, "I just want to be trusted to do my job."

"I want sound rules so I know what surface I am playing," said Farnum. When you change the rules midstream, all of a sudden we're in a pickle and it's our fault. All we want to do is make the council happy and follow the rules and not get in trouble over it."

Council member Josh Brenneman, who previously served on the Park Board, said Oswald was hired to do a job, which includes finding alternative funding for programming and services.

"If we're going to sit here and micromanage, we're going to lose good people," he said. "I've sat on the Park Board for many years and they got treated like garbage; everything was questioned. Let all of the department heads do their job and stop micromanaging."

Council member Jake Ellwood admitted that there appeared to be a misunderstanding over the entire REAP Grant process.

"We take this as a learning curve," he said. "Let the department heads and the committees (city boards) do their jobs. I don't have any time to micromanage anybody. We're trying to go too far now. We just need to move forward, have faith in our department heads and committees.

"But you have to keep in mind, we have to make the financial decisions and we're getting into budget time," Goedken added.