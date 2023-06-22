Public can comment on old middle school plans at hearing

Plans are shaping up for the June 26 public hearing regarding proposals on the future of the old middle school property.

The Monticello School Board on June 5 set the 26th for the public hearing, giving two groups who are interested in demolishing the 100-year-old former middle school and redeveloping the property, the chance to offer proposals.

Representatives from Theisen’s – the first group to express interest in the property – and BR Development – which was involved in the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh project – will be invited to speak at the meeting.

“Both groups want to come in and speak to the board and present the best version of what their proposal is,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said in a June 15 interview.

The board will then open the meeting to public comments on the proposals.

“At that time, all the information is out there for the public,” Jaeger said. “(The board) can listen to the public comments, consider both proposals, and try to make a decision.”

Jaeger and the board discussed this during a closed session held as part of a June 14 special meeting.

A sale of the old middle school property to Theisen Real Estate, LLC seemed imminent when the board approved a resolution at its March 27 meeting to make the sale to the home, farm and auto store company. The proposed cost was $100,000, which would have put Theisen’s in charge of asbestos removal and demolition of the building.

But at the board’s April 24 meeting, Jaeger announced that Theisen’s had asked the school board to hold off on final approval, in order to take additional time to work through costs. The board tabled the measure that night.

The BR Development offer came in late May.