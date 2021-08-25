Public Health coordinator steps down

During the Aug. 17 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas shared with the board that she turned in her resignation to the Board of Health. She will be done at the end of this week.

Earlier this month, Lovaas informed the BOH of her plans to step down, after serving in her position since September 2015.

Lovaas cited her own mental health and personal well-being as reasons for her departure. She also has two young children at home in Clinton, a 3- and 1-year-old.

“My son was 4 months old when everything exploded,” she said of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “I want to spend more time with my kids; I feel like we lost a whole year.”

Earlier this spring, Lovaas started contemplating whether or not to stick around in her post.

“I was just really run down,” she said at the time. “We were done with the vaccination clinics and the cases were dropping. Things were getting better, but not great yet.”

Then, at the end of July this summer, Lovaas said, “You could see the writing on the wall cases were starting to surge again and the schools were contacting me. It felt like all of the progress we made was immediately disappearing.”

Prior to COVID, Lovaas’s job with JCPH involved working with and collaborating with community partners such as CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children), Jones County Safe & Healthy Youth Coalition, and the Jones County Family Council.

She also served on regional boards and attended meetings outside the county with her cohorts in Public Health.

JCPH also conducted disease investigations (before COVID), and headed up the Safe Sleep Program, the Points Program, and Community Health Assessment.

“I’m data person,” Lovaas said. “I always enjoyed that part of the job, county data and developing new ways to keep track of data.”

When the BOH hired Lovaas, her position was not full time. However, during the pandemic, her workload and hours more than doubled.

Upon her departure, Lovaas recommended to the BOH to consider filling her position with a full-time employee, at 35 to 40 hours a week, with benefits.

When Lovaas started her educational and career path, she admitted she never envisioned herself working for a county or governmental public health entity like this.

“I envisioned working in global public health,” she said, “for a non-governmental organization.”

Lovaas moved to Iowa in 2014 from Wisconsin. She was earning her second master’s degree at the University of Iowa in epidemiology.

She also has a background in biology and research, and actually spent time in the Peace Corps serving in Honduras.

“There was a lot of instability in that country,” she recalled.

When Lovaas returned home due to the unrest in Honduras, she didn’t have a job. But had experience working in county public health in Wisconsin. When she heard about the opening in Jones County, she thought the job sounded like something she might really enjoy.

“It’s a small Public Health department,” she said. “The nice thing was, I could get an idea of what a county health department does.” Lavaas said she knew she’d also tackle a variety of work, not always doing the same thing every day.

JCPH never had a department coordinator before Lovaas; they contracted with UnityPoint at Home for a number of years to meet the state requirements for Public Health such as disease investigations and community health assessments.

“I felt like I started from scratch,” Lovaas said of coming in as a newbie with no one to learn the ropes from.

Looking back on the last year and a half in her position, Lovaas was honest when she said it felt as though no one was advocating of their mental or physical health.

“It’s hard to fully explain what this past year has been like in Public Health,” she said, using words such as “damaging, exhausting, and frustrating.

“Being expected to do more and more, way above and beyond what is reasonable,” continued Lovaas.

She admitted Public Health agencies and departments across the state were unsupported by the leadership in Iowa when it came to mandates. Following the pandemic, many have left their posts as well.

“I certainly believe in the work we do, but there are too few of us to do it, even with the extra help we had,” she said.

JCPH also employs Jess Wiedenhoff, community health specialist; and Kaci Ginn, preparedness specialist. Ginn is also stepped down to return to UI to complete her degree in Public Health, both undergraduate and master’s degrees. Ginn has been with JCPH since January 2018 when she started as an intern.

Lovaas said working in her field is frustrating when people believe in “skewed logic, conspiracy theories, fake news, and political rhetoric.

“I’m tired of providing recommendations only to have them ignored,” she said. “You can only beat your head against the wall so long.”

When the Delta COVID variant started popping up in Iowa and Jones County, Lovaas knew she couldn’t put herself through it yet again.

“I couldn’t do that to myself or my kids. I want to feel like myself again.”

On the flip side, Lovaas and JCPH have heard from so many who have appreciated their dedication and hard work throughout the pandemic.

“I’m glad we were able to be that resource for so many people. I am proud of what we have built as JCPH, and I hope the BOH and Board of Supervisors ensure the department has the resources it needs to continue to serve the county residents in the best way possible.”

With schools now back in session in Jones County, Lovaas was their number-one go-to during the pandemic for advice. That task will fall on Wiedenhoff.

“To a certain degree, I’ll be around the background,” offered Lovaas, “but I won’t be doing anything COVID-related.”

Her advice to Wiedenhoff and potential replacement is to establish boundaries between personal and professional lives. Lovaas said she considers herself a people-pleaser. During the pandemic when she was bombarded with phone calls, texts, and emails, it was hard not to respond immediately.

She said if the public really wants to thank her and JCPH for their hard work, “Get vaccinated. Wear masks, so we can finally end this.”