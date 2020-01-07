Public Health details county’s positive COVID-19 cases

Jones County Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas reported that Jones County gained seven COVID-19 cases over the weekend, June 19-21.

Lovaas shared the news during the June 23 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

The seven new cases brought the county’s active case count to nine. Since the start of COVID, Jones County has seen 47 confirmed total positive cases. Lovaas said Public Health has been following up with the confirmed cases in terms of contract tracing.

In following up with Lovaas about positive cases in the county, she said the one day Jones County saw the most combined positive/probable cases was April 19 at 17 cases.

“We were consistently at 10 or more active cases from April 5 through May 14,” she said. “However, this past Sunday (June 21) tied April 5 for the most cases reported in one day (six cases).”

The county’s current nine cases are spread among five different households.

Supervisor Wayne Manternach asked Lovaas how contract tracing was going.

“A lot of them weren’t out too much,” she said. “One had an extensive list of contract tracing.

“Most of our probable cases are household contacts of confirmed cases who have chosen not to get tested,” added Lovaas.

Aside from household spreading of COVID-19, Lovvas said the other common contact in the county is workplace exposure.

“Some of our recent cases, I don’t have a clear answer on where they were exposed,” she said. “But I’m sure it does have something to do with everything opening up more and people interacting more than they were before.”

Of the cases Jones County has seen, the most common age ranges have been 41-60, followed by 18-40.

With COVID-19 cases up across the country, Lovaas still encourages people to wash their hands as frequently as possible. She also said to avoid touching your face, wipe down frequently touched surfaces, maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and wear a face mask when out in public.

“Try to limit the number of people you have close contact with,” she added. “Some activities are going to be riskier than others.” Examples Lovaas offered of risky activities include: dining out, or attending a large indoor gathering such as church, a wedding reception, a funeral, etc.

“Picking up groceries and ordering take-out are safer,” offered Lovaas. “Gatherings outdoors are safer than indoors, but you should still try to maintain social distancing.

“And stay home if you or your household members are sick.”

In addition to Lovaas’ COVID update, Emergency Management Coordinator Brenda Leonard said the requests for PPE have slowed down quite a bit.