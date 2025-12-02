Public Health, ECIA partner to offer lead paint remediation

Jones County Public Health (JCPH) is working with ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association) to offer funds to homeowners for the remediation of lead-based paint.

In July 2024, Matt Specht with ECIA met with the Jones County Supervisors about the possibility of a joint project between the county and ECIA. ECIA covers a five-county region, which actually does not include Jones. However, Specht said they had done projects in Jones County.

ECIA’s proposed project was a lead-based paint removal grant program.

“It allows us to get into cities and unincorporated areas,” Specht said at the time. “Not a lot of grants allow you to get into unincorporated areas.”

ECIA would provide the funding for lead paint removal. A match would be required as part of the grant. For a four-year commitment, the match would be $12,000 a year, or $2,000 per unit (home).

ECIA employs inspectors who would go into a home to determine whether a home contains lead-based pain or not. If so, a licensed contractor remedies the situation.

At the time, the Jones County Supervisors proposed having ECIA partner with JCPH. Public Health Director Brad Knudson brought the idea to the Board of Health, which gave the go-ahead.

“I was able to move budget funds around to provide for this program,” offered Knudson.

He said JCPH and Environmental Health have dealt with similar grants in the past, making this program a good fit.

JCPH committed $10,000 to provide a match for up to five homes in Jones County, up to 20 homes in four years.

Knudson said tackling lead-based paint in your home is important, especially with children are living in the home.

“Exposure to lead-based paint, lead in general, could lead to elevated blood levels in children, and must be reported to HHS (The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services),” he said.

Lead-based paint in typically found in older homes and buildings, as well as some older children’s toys.

“There are a lot of old houses in Jones County,” noted Knudson.

This program, in particular, targets homes built before 1978.

“The use of lead-based paint was banned in homes in 1978,” explained Knudson.

There are certain restrictions to the ECIA program. If you think you might qualify for the grant, contact JCPH to fill out the application if you think you might qualify: 319-480-9506 or brad.knudson@jonescountyiowa.gov.

“Lead is most damaging to children who are still developing their neurological system,” Knudson offered.

ECIA will perform the inspection of the home. If lead is found, a contractor performs the removal. The entire process is covered by the ECIA grant and JCPH matching funds.

“This will be ongoing for the next four years,” said Knudson of the program. “We have the potential to really impact the community, impact people’s health.”