Public Health worried about COVID cases once school starts

After a COVID positivity rate of 10 percent in Jones County, Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas informed the board of supervisors that the rate had increased to 14.7 percent.

“We’ve doubled the number of cases in a week,” Lovaas said during the board’s Aug. 17 meeting.

In fact, for the month of August, there were a total of 68 reported positive COVID cases. Of that, three of the cases could be attributed to minors under the age of 18.

“I expect that to change rapidly beginning next week,” Lovaas said of school starting on Aug. 23.

In addition, four residents of Jones County were hospitalized as of last week.

Statewide, Lovaas reported that 86 percent of those COVID patients in the ICUs in hospitals throughout the state are reported as unvaccinated.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked for Lovaas’ advice concerning the booster vaccine shot.

“It’s meant for very specific groups at the moment,” she said.

Lovaas said the federal government is working to open the booster shot to all adults 18 and older, recommended for eight months after one has been fully vaccinated.

So far, 49.4 percent of the total population of Jones County has been fully vaccinated.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked about whether Lovaas was hearing of county residents passing away from the Delta variant.

“In Jones County there have been no deaths since April,” she offered.

In terms of hospitalizations in the county, Lovas said at the highest, the figure was in the teens.