Public hearing set to amend FY23 city budget

Just as the City of Monticello approves the Fiscal Year 2024 city budget, amendments are needed on the FY 2023 budget.

During the April 17 Monticello City Council meeting, the council set a public hearing for Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. on budget amendments.

“Expenses are more important than revenue from an amendment process; however, we attempt to recognize new/unanticipated revenues as well as expenditures not planned or anticipated at budget creation,” noted information presented to the council.

“What can the public do?” asked Council member Brenda Hanken in terms of questioning the budget.

“We allow input,” offered Mayor Dave Goedken. “Typically, amendments are transfers, donations, grants, etc. The public can ask questions.”

In other city business:

• During the open forum, Bud Coyle asked why the city was paying Parks and Rec staff to burn brush at Riverside Gardens.

“Does that property belong to the taxpayers or to the gardens?” he asked.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald explained that for the past four years or so, they have been burning the prairie area at Riverside to control the growth.

“It belongs to the city,” he told Coyle.

Oswald further explained that the prairie extends toward the golf course, which they also maintain.

Mayor Dave Goedken commented that conservation practices do call for prairie to be burned every few years, “but should we be burning it to river bottom?”

• The council approved authorizing the city clerk to make the appropriate transfers of not-to-exceed sums for FY 2024. Council member Hanken was opposed.

• The council approved the following city depositories: Citizens State Bank, $6.5 million; Ohnward Bank & Trust, $10 million; F&M Bank, $6.5 million; Fidelity Bank & Trust, $6.5 million; DuTrac Community Credit Union, $250,000.

• The council approved a 28E agreement between the Monticello Community School District and the city related to usage of ball fields for MYBSA.

The city will pay $1,000 to the district to offset the costs needed to maintain the fields.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said the agreement has been revised to reflect the fact that MYBSA is being taken over by the city/Parks and Rec.

• The council approved the purchase of a ball field groomer and trailer to haul it from Minntex. This will allow city employees and volunteers to prep the fields prior to MYBSA games.

The cost of the equipment is $12,000, which will be paid out over the course of three years ($4,000 each year). Payment will come from tournament revenue.

• The council approved the second reading to re-zone property at 22 W. 11th St. from C-1 General Business to M-1 Industrial.

• The council approved the second readings of four city ordinances, amending portions of the City Code that are impacted by the passing of the special election that was held on March 7. This passage changes the form of city government in Monticello.

• During the reports portion of the meeting, Library Director Faith Brehm offered that the library’s new desktop public computers are up and running once again.