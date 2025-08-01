Public hearing set on EMS Advisory Council annual report

During the Jan. 2 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved the members of the Jones County EMS Advisory Council. A public hearing was also set regarding the FY 2024 Annual Report.

There are 21 people who make up the EMS Advisory Council; 11 are voting members, 10 are non-voting members:

Voting members

• Joyce Bilow, Martelle Ambulance

• Katrina Rix, Olin Ambulance

• Jeff Hinrichs, Dist. 2 Supervisor Representative

• Mark Robertson, Dist. 5 Supervisor Representative

• Vacant, Midland Ambulance

• Dennis Coon, Oxford Junction Ambulance

• Stan Reiter, Dist. 3 Supervisors Representative

• Emma Wiegel, Anamosa Ambulance

• Josh Brenneman, Monticello Ambulance

• Karla Koehler, Dist. 1 Supervisor Representative

• Margo Ahrendsen, Dist. 4 Supervisor Representative

Non-voting members

• Stephanie Musser, Anamosa Ambulance director

• Jen Uthoff, Martelle Ambulance director

• Tim Kreel, Midland Ambulance director

• Lori Lynch, Monticello Ambulance director

• Jean McPherson, Olin Ambulance director

• Kim Krutzfeld, Oxford Junction ambulance director

• Dr. William Martin, medical director representative

• Jeff Swisher, board of supervisors

• Brenda Leonard, Emergency Management

• Whitney Hein, clerk, county auditor

Hein pointed out that there is a vacancy for the Midland Ambulance.

The public hearing on the annual report is set for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 9:15 a.m.

“The report tells how the money was allocated for the year and gives what was spent,” noted Hein.

The funding formula used to distribute the EMS funds is the same formula used by the fire districts: Percent of taxable value + percent of calls + percent of population = percent of total tax revenues.

For FY 2024, the total tax revenues were $442,014.02.

Total reimbursements for FY 2024 were $17,447.55. Only Monticello and Olin ambulance services requested reimbursements of $3,447.55 and $14,000 respectively. As of June 30, 2024, the end of the fiscal year, there is $424,566.47 available for reimbursements.

The Jones County EMS levy is 35 cents per $1,000 valuation.

Most of the volunteer services reported that their greatest need is more trained volunteers. Martelle Ambulance is in need of a larger storage space, as they’re currently, sharing space with their fire department. They are also in need of their own emergency response vehicle. Anamosa Ambulance reported that insurance reimbursements have been slow, taking up to a year, and that payouts have been adjusted down to a lower rate than what was billed.

Most of the ambulance services in Jones County are waiting for funds to stockpile from the EMS levy for larger purchases.

The projected total FY 2025 revenue is $440,595.

In other county business:

• Hein provided an update on the courthouse bathroom remodel project.

“Unfortunately, it’s been messier than what we’d like,” she said. “The Assessor’s Office and EMA/911 have been displaced and disheveled. I appreciate their patience with it.”

The contractor, Peak Construction Group, did install a plastic wall in the EMA office (below the first floor) to help cut down on the dust.

“I’ve been offering for employees to move to different places in the courthouse; some have wanted to, some haven’t,” Hein said. “That’s up to them. Unfortunately, that ceiling is probably going to be open for a while because that’s where all the plumbing is.”