Public hearings set for FY24 county budget amendments

Following several in-depth work sessions on the FY 2025 county budget, the Jones County Board of Supervisors are getting close to making some concrete decisions.

During the March 12 board meeting, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons presented his revised FY25 departmental budget.

Lyons told the board he readjusted his budget and lowered the proposed pay increases, creating a $2,000 savings.

He said his office remains very busy, with Administrative Assistance Kelly Dodge taking on payment plans for those needing to pay their court fines.

“That has generated revenue for Jones County,” Lyons noted.

With more on Dodge’s plate, Lyons said some of those payment plans have been passed onto Linn County, allowing their county to collect that revenue.

“Payment plans are not required,” Lyons said of offering this service. “But it does generate revenue.”

For several years now, Lyons has been advocating for a pay increase for Dodge, compared to her counterparts in other departments in the county.

“She’s the third lowest paid administrative assistant in the building (courthouse),” said Lyons, “and she’s worked here longer than the other two.”

When it comes to training opportunities, Lyons moved those expenses under his collections fund “rather than through the county taxpayers.”

“That’ll be easier going forward,” he said. “It’s an easy savings, and I know times are tough. I reduced my budget and took expenses off the backs of the county taxpayers.”

The board asked if other county attorney offices in the state maintain the same number of employees as Jones, which is three.

“The number of employees varies,” Lyons told the board.

The board approved Lyons’ FY25 budget.

County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that March 15 was the deadline for all jurisdictions (counties, cities, and school districts) to submit their proposed tax levy information to the Iowa Department of Management website. Hein planned to pull all city and school information from that website at 4 p.m. on the 15th in an effort to start preparing the county’s proposed budget statement, per HF 718, a change in state law. Those statements will be mailed out to all county property taxpayers on March 20.

Hein did a test-run of the statement, using her personal information and property.

“It is confusing,” she told the board as she passed around the two-sided piece of paper.

Hein had her employees review the information themselves.

“I’ve coached them on what’s been happening and what this will all look like,” she said. “They all looked at this and said they don’t even know what it means. That’s the unfortunate part.”

Hein said the information required to be included on the letter is spelled out in the new property tax law.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked her how much this extra notice would cost the county.

“I budgeted $10,000, but I’m hoping to get it done for around $7,000 to $8,000,” she said.

Hein said initially her office was going to have to send out around 10,800 letters. But some will be pulled for landowners who own multiple parcels in the same taxing district.

“Another state mandate that’s unfunded,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

“That people can’t understand,” added Swisher.

“This is going to be difficult to decipher,” warned Hein.

She explained that the Department of Management was tasked with coming up with how this property tax letter would look, which is not a true indication of one’s entire property taxes.

“What goes into a bill and how that translates on the backside isn’t necessarily always what they intended maybe,” she said of the law. “The biggest issue I see with this is it compares properties with $100,000 of assessed value for the current FY24 levy rate and the proposed FY25 levy rate. It’s assessed value, so you have to apply the rollback. The rollback (amount) is not in there.”

So when property owners look at the statement, it’ll appear as though the county their county taxes have decreased.

“That’s because the assessed value between the years is staying the same,” continued Hein. “We all know that the assessed value is going up. Your property is assessed at $100,000 right now, it could be $125,000 next year. So that means your taxes are going up.

“People might think that, according to this mailing, their taxes are going to be less this year. When their actual tax statement comes and their taxes aren’t less, there will be some frustration.”

For the county’s FY24 budget, the board approved two public hearings on April 2 at 9 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. The first hearing is to reduce departmental appropriations.

“All of these decreases are because of what the department has proposed,” said Hein. “They looked at their FY24 budgets and had some re-estimations based on some things that happened.”

That amendment will include:

• Public Health, a reduction of 13.37 percent to reflect a reduction in staffing

• Land Use, down 30.98 percent to reflect a change in staffing

• Conservation Derecho Fund, reducing it by 39.89 percent to reflect a change in project timelines

• Substance Abuse, down 45.02 percent to reflect the reduced need for services

• Mental Health Services, down 35.75 percent to reflect accurate expenditures

• COAP divergent grant, down 40.52 percent, due to restructuring and to reflect a reduction in services

• Budget Holding Department, $5,615 is being zeroed that out

The second hearing is to simply amend the FY24 budget. Total revenues are being increased by $501,456, and total expenditures are being decreased by $741,356.

“The majority of the increase is due to receiving more interest due to higher interest rates than expected,” said Hein. “The expenditures are being reduced largely in part to the Secondary Roads Department with a decrease of $1 million due to a delay in the projected start date of the 215th Avenue grading project. The ARPA fund spending authority is being increased by $250,000.”