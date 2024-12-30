Public input sought on Supervisor Dist. 4 vacancy

The committee designated by Iowa Code Sections 69.8 and 69.14A (county treasurer, county auditor, and county recorder) to fill a vacancy on the Jones County Board of Supervisors is seeking public input on the desire of the citizens of Jones County to fill the vacancy by election, or by appointment. Public input should be directed to any of the three county officials on the committee by email, mail, telephone, or in-person at their offices no later than 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. In addition, persons residing in Supervisor District 4 who are interested in filling the vacancy should contact the committee members.

The committee will meet at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 to review all public input received, and to decide whether to call for a special election, or to proceed with the process to make an appointment to fill the vacancy at a later date. If the committee decides to make an appointment to fill the vacancy, an official notice of such a decision will be published prior to the appointment, and the citizens of Jones County will have the right to file a petition requesting a special election.

There are 24 months left in the term of office for Supervisor District 4.

District 4 includes the cities of Martelle, Morley, Olin, Oxford Junction, and Wyoming; the townships of Hale, Oxford, Rome, and Wyoming; as well as parts of Fairview, Greenfield, Jackson, and Madison townships.

A map of the supervisor district may be obtained from the county auditor’s office or online at www.jonescountyiowa.gov/files/board_of_supervisors/bos_districts_final_23073.pdf.