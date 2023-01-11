Public invited to be part of ‘Monticello Give to Grow’

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, the community of Monticello is in a position to help those “who care about all of Monticello as a way to give back in a way that will benefit all.”

A few years ago, this donor, who used to reside in the region that is served by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, had a goal of wanting to help small communities, such as Monticello. According to Sheila Tjaden, director of Affiliate Foundations with the Community Foundation, the donor gifted $1 million to the Foundation to “support 10 different communities to build their own endowments.” Each community that is selected is eligible for $100,000; $75,000 will go to the endowment fund and $25,000 is awarded in two grants ($15,000 and $10,000) to show the impact the annual endowment payout will make.

This became the birth of the “Small-town Dreams Initiative.”

“The donor believes strongly in endowments and in building community leadership,” said Tajden.

Monticello was the eighth small-town to apply out of the first 10. That's where “Monticello Give to Grow” originated.

A group of committed community leaders in Monticello came to the table “with a vision to make our town a place that offers a vibrant quality of life for all and leverage this funding opportunity.” Those leaders include:

• Scott Brighton

• Sam Hunt

• Doug Edel

• Joe Oswald

• Jacob Oswald

• Abby Jaeger

• Jami Schlarmann

• Charlie Becker

• Russ Farnum

• Sheila Tjaden

• Angie McDonough

• Tina McDonough

“It is a diverse group of people who just love the community,” said Jacob Oswald. “We wanted to find people with different strengths who could think outside the box.”

The first phase of the Small-town Dreams Initiative was to secure $150,000 in donations to plant the seed in establishing an endowment. Monticello silently achieved that goal and is ready to share the news and excitement with the community as a whole.

“Our entire group has pledged to give to the endowment,” noted Oswald of their buy-in. “We are 100 percent all invested in the endowment.”

Having met the first $150,000 goal, Monticello was awarded the first $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation's anonymous donor to be used for an “immediate project.”

Oswald shared that Give to Grow is partnering with Main Street Monticello who was already working on the project to put a mural on the side of The Innovation Lab at the corner of Cedar Street and First Street.

“This will show the impact of what this endowment can do for us,” he said. “We wanted it to be visible.”

The Main Street team is reaching out to regionally known artists for this project. The leadership team anticipates completing the mural project by the spring of 2024.

Having successfully reached the first goal, Give to Grow would like the community's help in achieving the second phase: A community challenge to raise $225,000 toward the endowment. When completed, Monticello will be awarded the second $10,000 cash grant to either jumpstart or do another community project, and when the endowment is fully funded, Monticello Give to Grow will grant the annual payout to Monticello non-profits, churches, schools, etc. (not private businesses). The idea is that grants between $20,000 and $25,000 will be awarded to strengthen Monticello.

Farnum explained they can continue to award grants as the endowment continues to grow year after year.

Oswald said the leadership team has been so focused on hitting the first goal that they have yet to finetune the grant-giving parameters. Tjaden said while this is a three-year challenge, the goal is to have it completed by next summer.

“The only parameters we've set right now is that it (the grants) can benefit any organization within the community,” Tjaden said.

Farnum wanted to note that it is not the City of Monticello pursuing the Small-town Dreams Initiative, but the community as a whole, evident by those on the leadership team.

“For the community, this endowment builds a nest egg that gives back every year,” he said. “We can continue to grow this nest egg and accept gifts and donations that will create even more revenue on an annual basis.”

There are many ways to contribute to Give to Grow:

• Cash, check, card

• Gifts of grain

• Appreciated stock

• IRA charitable rollover

• Life insurance

• Charitable gift annuity

• Real estate

• Bequests

“Because it is an endowment fund, gifts of $50 or more are eligible for the 25 Percent Endow Iowa Tax Credit,” Tjaden said. “Part of this initiative is also to think about this as a vehicle for people who care about all of Monticello as a way to give back to their community that will benefit all.”

Gifts must be made through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to be eligible for the tax credit (dbqfoundation.org). You can also contact any of the team members to inquire about contributing.

“It really is a great opportunity for Monticello to leverage this $100,000 and is definitely a communitywide effort,” urged Tjaden.