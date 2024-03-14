Public invited to Jones Co. Tourism open house

The Jones County Tourism Association will be hosting an open house-style “Meet the New Director” and annual meeting on Tuesday, March 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is hosted by Monticello Main Street and will be held at The Innovation Lab in downtown Monticello, 101 E. First St.

Kaileen Weaver was hired by the Tourism Board earlier this year to replace long-time director Bob Hatcher.

The public is welcome to attend. A lite meal will be provided.

Come and learn what Tourism, a non-profit organization, is all about, their goals, missions, and share how they can best help the communities of Jones County.

“As a non-profit organization, we cannot do this alone,” expressed Weaver. “It is thanks to our members, community leaders, and communities, that we are able to share the beauty, history, stories, businesses, organizations, and resources that we have right here in Jones County!”