Public offers variety of ways to spend ARPA funds

The Jones County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on May 17 concerning the county’s $4 million in ARPA funds.

While the board of supervisors and the ARPA Committee proposed several projects in which to spend the money, they wanted to hear from the public as well.

With the district courtroom full, 10 people got up to address the board with their thoughts on the matter.

John Carlson suggested the money go toward continued improvements at Central Park.

“It would bring more revenue into the county,” he said. “When campers leave (because spots are full), you lose revenue.”

He said more areas of the park need to be accessible, especially the campground to accommodate larger campers.

“I grew up camping there with my family,” continued Carlson. “There is a lot of wasted space at the park that just sits there. It’d be nice to put some money into the park; a little would get the ball rolling.”

Don Tapken said with so many small businesses in Jones County impacted by the after-effects of the pandemic, perhaps some money could go to help those businesses.

Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli presented some improvements at the fairgrounds as a possible solution for the funding.

The building in question is the old ticket office/first aid/security facility as well as the restrooms on Maple Street.

“It’s extremely outdated,” he said.

Both buildings were built in the 1920s and 1960s. One building was added on to twice; the other, once.

“These buildings are not designed for our current fair at all,” said Gobeli. “They don’t meet the needs for the amount of people who attend our fair. Our goal is to improve the experience for our guests. People all across the country come here every year.”

Gobeli said a new building at this location could be 80-by-85 feet, and would be ADA compliant, unlike the restrooms in the current building. They would also add family restrooms, not just a men and women’s restroom.

The cost for such a project would be around $500,000, with the building in place by the start of the 2023 GJCF.

“We would use as many local contractors as possible and we’d be putting money back into the community,” said Gobeli.

Janet Martin, Sherri Hunt, and Sheila Tjaden all spoke on behalf of the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) and the collaboration between Foundation and county in choosing how to spend the money.

“The goal of the JCCF is to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Jones County,” said Martin. “We build strength and leadership and identify needs and work toward solutions.”

Those who serve on the JCCF board are all local citizens, making decisions on grant funding. Martin said it’s become apparent that non-profits are in need of assistance.

“There are needs in our community,” she said. “It’s became very clear that there are needs in our county for youth and families.”

Martin said the JCCF is a bridge for non-profits, and they’re willing to work with the supervisors on the best ways to spend the ARPA money.

“We’re willing to provide a process to go through to identify needs,” continued Martin.

Hunt said when designating where to place the ARPA funds, the county used the phrase “revenue loss.” She wanted to know what revenue the county lost out on.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the federal government allowed counties like Jones who received less than $10 million to classify their ARPA money as such.

“It’s a more convenient way of reporting, and most small counties are going this way,” said Hein.

This classification also allows the county more flexibility in spending, with the exception of debt service and undermining COVID mitigation practices.

“But we still have to document how it’s being spent and report to the U.S. Treasury,” Hein said.

She said some county departments did report revenue loss: Conservation, Auditor’s Office, and the Treasurers’ Office.

“And we had to hire deputies to monitor the doors and take temperatures,” added Supervisor Jeff Swisher of the COVID protocols.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons added that the Sheriff’s Department is still losing money, to the tune of $2,000 a month per inmate, to house inmates in other counties because there is not enough room in Jones County.

Hunt said the county should work with the JCCF in taking the decision on spending to the people.

“The community is struggling,” she said. “Costs are going up. Small businesses, young families, and non-profits are in need. This is your opportunity to help these people.”

Hunt said other counties are asking for applications from organizations wanting to apply for ARPA funds. She asked why Jones couldn’t do the same. She said while the grant-making process might be difficult, the county at least needs to try.

“Spending money like this is not an easy thing to do,” said Tjaden. “But make sure you have community input and be transparent about it. There are so many needs in the community.

“Perhaps this is an opportunity to come together and leverage both sides of the funding,” continued Tjaden. “We could collaborate and work together, and come up with great results.”

Jennie Null with Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids, a non-profit, works with schools in Jones County. She said they’re focusing on behavioral needs for youth and families. This would require an additional mental health therapist to work with the students and assess the needs of the students. A two-year position would cost between $150,000 and $200,000.

“We ask for your help in funding this position,” she said.

Null said they also help connect families with mental health resources, as well as working with educators and staff within the schools.

“We’d like to offer the community some education and awareness opportunities as well,” she offered. “Workshops to help people understand youth and developmental needs.

And said COVID produced more needs than can be addressed, and it’s only getting worse.

Conservation Director Brad Mormann pointed to a wealth of ways in which Conservation could put the ARPA funds to good use.

He said use of Central Park, and many of the county’s facilities, increased dramatically throughout the pandemic as people spent more time outdoors.

“We saw more people the last two years than we have the last 10,” he said. “Our trails were beaten down, our campgrounds filled up and saw tremendous use.”

Mormann said there are opportunities to expand camping at Central Park, adding to the quality of life in Jones County.