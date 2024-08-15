Public welcome to attend Community Picnic, Aug. 21

The Third Annual Free Community Picnic will be taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is held in the grass area next to United Church of Monticello, 123 N. Chestnut St.

“We do as much as we can to let the public know that everyone is welcome,” urged co-organizer Janet Martin.

“That was our goal from the beginning,” added co-organizer Keith Stamp. “We want to get people out to have a meal and to chat with people.”

The kicker for this year’s Community Picnic… “Back by popular demand and here to stay!”

“And we do!” exclaimed Martin.

A core group of volunteers, members of the United Church, plans the Community Picnic every year.

“But it goes way beyond church members with our volunteers,” offered Stamp.

It takes at least a hundred or more volunteers to help pull this event off.

“We used SignUpGenius for our volunteers this year,” Martin said. “It was more convenient for people to sign up this way.”

Volunteers at the event will be wearing nametags to be easily identifiable and in case anyone has any questions or concerns.

The Community Picnic is a way to bring the Monticello community together before the start of the school year.

With school open house events also taking place the evening of Aug. 21, it’s the perfect time for families to stop by for a sandwich or hot dog while they’re out and about.

But, this event also bring so many people together.

“It’s inter-generational,” Martin shared of all the people who attend. “It’s a way for people to connect and develop partnerships and relationships with others in the community.”

“I have seen kids having the time of their lives,” offered Stamp. “It’s phenomenal interaction, and it brings kids outside.”

The Community Picnic will not only have delicious food, but activities for kids of all ages, too.

The Jones County Pork Producers will be grilling pork sandwiches, brats, and hot dogs. There will be also be chips, homemade cookies, ice cream, and lemonade and water served.

There will be hands-on kids’ art and STEM activities for the kids, as well as face-painting, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Monticello Public Library will be manning a photo booth.

Activities and seating will be in both the grass area next to the church and on N. Chestnut Street.

“We’ll have tables and chairs on the street, too, to make it more accessible for folks,” Martin said. “There will be seating in the (church) basement, too.”

Construction of the N. Chestnut Street is expected to be complete by then.

Parking is available on side streets or along E. First Street. Handicapped parking is available at 202 W. First St., Nicole’s Novel Goods. Roving golf carts will be offering rides to and from.

The volunteers have been busy promoting and marketing this event all over town. They even had colorful fliers printed in both English and Spanish to cater to the Spanish-speaking population that lives here.

“We’re trying to be inclusive,” said Martin. “We have more of a focus on welcoming everyone this year.”

“We’ve been taking fliers to neighborhoods that may not have participated before,” said Stamp.

Over the last two years, the Community picnic has served between 650 and 700 people.

“It’s a moving target,” Martin said of the exact number. “We just hope to sustain that again this year; we have plenty of food.”

The community itself is a huge supporter of this event: Local businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals.

Parks and Rec and Public Works also delivers and picks up the tables.

“It’s exceedingly gratifying,” commented Stamp.

In the event of rain, the Community Picnic will be held inside the Berndes Center.

“We pray we don’t have to do that,” said Stamp.