Public Works buys new tractor for snow removal

There was much discussion during the Nov. 15 Monticello City Council meeting concerning the possible purchase or lease of a tractor of the Public Works Department, for the purpose of blowing snow.

In the past, the department rented a tractor from B&J Hauling & Excavating. That option is no longer available.

It was pointed out to the council that purchasing a tractor to attach the blower to would be easier in preparation for clearing snow in a timely manner.

The council ended up approving the purchase of a 2015 Case-IH Magnum 180 for $94,000. Public Works will put $65,000 down toward the purchase, with five years of payments remaining at 3.25 percent interest.

The tractor, through Scherrman’s Implement in Monticello, has 4,425 hours on it.

“The tractor market is extremely tight right now,” commented Mayor Brian Wolken. “There’s not a lot out there new or used.”

He said just leasing a tractor right now may not be the best fit for the city.

“I don’t think we have an option,” voiced Council member Dave Goedken about whether the city should purchase a tractor or not.

It was noted that no matter what the city purchases, it will have to be modified to fit the snow blower on to it.

“Our guys have developed an efficient system over the years,” Wolken said of clearing snow. “This will be a benefit to other departments as well.”

Goedken said depending on what the city and Parks and Recreation chooses to do with the property behind the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, a tractor like this could come in handy for clearing the ground, mowing, and blading.

“It should last us 20 years,” he added of the life expectancy.

“But we ultimately need a tractor to blow snow this winter,” urged Wolken. “Our other option would be to advertise and seek one in the size we need and enter into a lease agreement. But our backs are against the wall with winter approaching.”

City Administrator Russ Farnum said Public Works could always make double payments and have it paid off early.