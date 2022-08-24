Public Works plans for new truck, looks to sell another

The Monticello City Council addressed two items on their Aug. 15 agenda dealing with city vehicles.

During a previous meeting, the council approved the purchase of a Freightliner chassis from Truck Company for the Public Works Department. However, the price reported for the chassis was $85,000. Public Works Director Nick Kahler said that was an error. The new cost will not exceed $97,000, which still makes Freightliner the lowest bidder.

Kahler said it was also recommended that that he place the order now for the equipment for the truck (snow plow and dump/spreader body) due to manufacturing delays. The equipment quote is from Henderson Products in Manchester for $109,678. All pieces are stainless steel.

“This price may go up or down by the time our chassis gets here, but this allows Henderson to get our cylinders and other parts in production as they are around 10 months out right now on certain parts,” explained Kahler. “This way, when our chassis arrives, they can assemble it without waiting.”

Public Works is also looking to get rid of a 2006 GMC Canyon truck. Kahler said the frame is beyond repair.

He suggested to the council that it go to a scrapyard; however, the council felt the city could sell it as-is.

“I’ve had some inquiries about what we’re going to do with it,” said Mayor Dave Goedken. “It was bought with tax dollars, maybe we should give people the opportunity to bid on it. It’s not fit to do the work we want to do with it.”

“Are we liable if we sell it in this condition?” asked Council member Chris Lux.

Kahler said as long as the city notes the condition and issues within the for-sale ad, there should not be a problem.

“If we’re not liable, we should get some money out of it,” added Council member Scott Brighton.

In other city business:

• Gaylen Kray was appointed to Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustment, filling Gary Feldmann’s term.

Tom Osborne was appointed to Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustment, filling Nick Sauser’s term.

• Lisa Folken, Staci Fritz, and Dr. Quinn Behrends, all members of the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee, provided the council with a brief update on the next steps.

“We appreciate the support you’ve given us,” thanked Folken. “We’re excited for what’s to come.”

The MSI director job has been posted, with an application deadline of Aug. 24.

“We hope to have someone in place by mid-September,” said Folken.

The MSI Board of Directors has also been established.

“We’re proud of this community and we have a wonderful opportunity to continue to grow,” added Fritz.

“All of the hard work you did paid off,” praised Council member Candy Langerman.

“We can take Monticello from good to even greater,” Folken said.

• During the Open Forum, candidate for Jones County Supervisor District 4, Bob Gertsen of Oxford Junction, introduced himself to the council.

He shared that he spent 36 years working for the Cedar Rapids school district, the last few years of his career as a construction supervisor for the district.

“I have a lot of management skills that will benefit me as a supervisor, as well as a diverse background,” he said.

• During the reports portion of the meeting, Goedken shared that he recently visited with Scott Chally regarding issues with the Sixth Street Ditch. He suggested the council schedule a work session to discuss the situation and what the city could do for the time being.

“We need to discuss how to deal with the trees in the ditch,” he said. “The trees serve as a nuisance.”

He said there is also dirt depositing along Chally’s property.

Goedken didn’t feel the city had the equipment to dig the dirt out of the ditch, and wondered if a contractor needed to be hired to do the work.

He said Bill Meyer, who also lives along the ditch, spent a lot of his own money cleaning it out along his property.

“It’s a maintenance issue now,” commented Goedken. “The city shares the brunt of the cost to get it maintained because that ditch serves everybody.”

• Concerning the N. Sycamore Street project, City Administrator Russ Farnum said he keeps contacting Horsfield every Monday morning and no one returns his calls or messages.

• Police Chief Britt Smith said he’s been asked to take part in a roundtable discussion with Iowa USDA Director Theresa Greenfield. He told the council he plans to bring up the state’s EMS funding issues, as well as the designation as an essential service.

• Aug. 19 was the last date to accept applications to fill an officer vacancy within the Monticello Police Department. Smith said he’s already begun scheduling interviews.

He’s received seven applications, with one being a certified candidate.