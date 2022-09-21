P&Z, BOA members can now reside outside supervisor districts

A public hearing was held and the Jones County Supervisors took action to approve text amendments to the County Ordinances concerning the make-up of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

Amendments were made to Articles XXIII and XXIV, which handle the membership of both boards. This is in reference to redistricting, and the fact that two members of both boards now reside within the same county supervisor district.

The amendments allow the supervisors to appoint from outside their district.

P&Z also held a public hearing. no comments were made.

With term limits expiring June 30 for some members of P&Z and BOA, Lubben suggested Supervisor Joe Oswald, District 2, making his formal reappointments during a public meeting after that time.

"That way it's on the public record," she said.

Oswald intends to reappoint Keith Stamp to P&Z and Cindy Hall to BOA. (Both now reside in District 3, following redistricting.)

"We need to try and appoint to as close to our districts as we can," urged Oswald.

"That’s the intent," added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

In approving the text amendments, the board voted to suspend all three considerations.

In other county business:

• The board abated property taxes on two parcels acquired by the City of Monticello. The total abated is $430.

• The board hired Steven Paulson as a substitute driver for Senior Dining, effective Sept. 12. The wage is $15 an hour.

• The board approved the final voucher to Midwest Contractors, Inc. for a PPC patching project on County Roads E-17 and E-29.

The projects totaled $520,197.28. County Engineer Derek Snead said he was holding $15,600 in retainage.

"They did a very good job," praised Snead. "We had no traffic issues."

• Snead submitted the BIP grant application on Sept. 8 for funding for Landis Road Bridge.

"Now we're in a waiting game to see how it turns out," he told the board. "We're in the very beginning stages of design."

• The board met with JETS Director Jamie Ginter regarding her department update/review. Ginter chose to have her review in a closed session.