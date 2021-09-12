Questers club pursues historical marker for Military Trail

In 1839, Lyman Dillon helped to establish and create Military Trail from Dubuque to Iowa City using five oxen and a plow. (At the time, Iowa City was the capital of Iowa.) The trail travels through Monticello.

In 2016, Doug Monk of Monticello published a book all about Dillon and the creation of Military Trail (“Dillon’s furrow”), called “On the Trail of Lyman Dillon.” Eight years prior, Monk, himself, traced Dillon’s steps and walked the trail.

Locally, the trail roughly follows Business Highway 151 through Monticello, behind the former Energy Manufacturing building, now the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, along Kitty Creek. It then made its way toward what is Fountain Park today, along the foot bridge, toward County Road E-16 (“Lower P”).

Since Monk’s travels, he found that only a few towns along Military Trail were without any sort of signage to note the historical trail: Cascade, Monticello, and Solon. Dubuque, Key West, Anamosa, Martelle, Mount Vernon, and Iowa City all had historical markers.

As of last week, thanks to the Monticello Questers Military Trail 1839 Chapter #438, a new historical marker was purchased through Goettsch Funeral Home and installed on the brick wall below the Blue Star Memorial in Fountain Park.

Monk said now all of the towns along Military Trail have markers. Cascade installed theirs in 2018; Solon in 2012; and now Monticello in 2021. Seeing his hometown complete the process, Monk said, “It’s very exciting and fulfilling!”

The plaque features the outline of a plow, similar to what Dillon would have used himself.

Pam Foley, who’s been a member of the Questers for many years, said when their club was chartered in 1970, “they chose the name ‘Military Trail’ because of its significance and importance to the cities of Monticello, Cascade, and Anamosa from where we draw members.” (They also have members from the Hopkinton area.)

A few years ago, Foley recalled that Monk brought it to the Questers’ attention that Monticello was, at the time, the only town along Military Trail without a marker designating the route.

“The Military Trail is very significant to the communities along its way and certainly to Monticello,” noted Foley. “Our club decided this was a project we needed to pursue. After all, it’s our namesake!”

Foley credits Questers member Cindy Gunther for doing the leg work and researching companies and cost estimates for a plaque.

The project was sadly put on hold in 2020 when COVID took hold and put a stop in the Questers’ meetings.

“We did not meet for over a year and a half,” Foley said. “When we reconvened, we put things into motion to complete the task as quickly as possible.”

The cost of the plaque was taken care of via the Questers.

“We raise money each year through dues and an in-club auction at our annual Christmas dinner,” Foley said. “We also donate to area museums and preservation projects in our area when we see a need.”

The Questers got permission from the Monticello Garden Club and Parks and Recreation to have the plaque installed at Fountain Park.

Foley said she was so excited when she made the call to Doug Monk to inform him that the plaque was to be installed.

“This was something that needed to be done,” Foley said. “If not the Questers, then who?

“The marker will be there long after we are gone and the Questers are no longer,” she added. “We hope there will be new interest in Lyman Dillon and the Military Trail for generations to come.”

Foley said Military Trail is a pivoting point in Monticello’s history, brining lots of people to town long before the railroad was established.

Monk credits Foley for her assistance early on during his initial research on Military Trail. He visited her former antique store in Monticello, looking for old books with local significance. He recalled Foley sharing with him her father’s (Gus Norlin) interest in Lyman Dillon, and gave Monk several pieces of Gus’ own research on Military Trail.

“It was a treasure trove of information,” Monk said of the personal correspondence and old newspaper articles. “I was honored that she entrusted me with all of that material. In fact, the last chapter of Monk’s book is dedicated to Norlin’s own research.

Copies of Monk’s book are available for purchase at Java Jones and Whiffle Tree Mercantile, both in Monticello. On Sunday, Dec. 12, Monk will be signing copies of his book at Whiffle Tree from 1 to 3 p.m.

Anyone is also welcome to join Questers by contacting Foley at 319-480-8945.