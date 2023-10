Also honored at Wayne Zion Sunday, first row from left: David Lasley, Jim Benter and Richard Wolken. Second row: Rex Andrews, Dan Stadtmueller, Rex Rickels and Glenn Hein.



Wayne Zion Lutheran Church veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor for their military service Oct. 8 at the church. Among them, first row from left: Eugene Poppe, Mike Dooley, Eldon Covington and Marvin Dusanek. Second row: Doug Adams, Virgil Weers, Terry Covington and Gary Stolte. (Photos by Pete Temple)