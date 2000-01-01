

On Nov. 11, eight local veterans received their Quilts of Valor. Seated from left are Jim Zimmerman, Doug Helgeson, Roger Onken, and Jerry Haag. Standing, Merlin Rogers, Jerry Ehlts, Joe Cruise, and Russ Behrends. The quilters were Kim Lorcke, Pat Tauke, Sue Orris, Diana Rigby, Kim Tauke, Jessie Kass, Kathy Kruse, and Kelly Herren.



Jerry Lindner (center) of Monticello was honored with a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 10. Lindner served in the Army during the Vietnam era, 1968-71. (Photos submitted)