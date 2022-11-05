Quinlan hired as new manager of Monticello Theisen’s

The Monticello Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto store welcomed a new store manager in early March.

Luke Quinlan has been with the store since March 2.

Originally from Maquoketa, Quinlan now resides in Dubuque. He’s been with the company overall for roughly four to five years.

Having grown up in Maquoketa, Quinlan worked at the Theisen's store in his hometown for a few years during high school.

“I worked part-time in sales, not a specific department,” shared Quinlan.

He then went off to college at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management. Unable to find a job in his field, Quinlan moved to the Quad Cities, where he worked for seven of eight months at a Theisen’s store there, his fourth Theisen’s store location.

“Not working for three months was not ideal,” he said.

He then secured a job at a sports complex in Bettendorf as an event manager.

“I liked it,” recalled Quinlan. “I liked the people and the work environment.”

Then, In the spring of 2020, COVID-19 hit. Soon after, groups events were cancelled.

“My entire job went out the window,” said Quinlan.

After months of being unemployed, it was time to find a job, whether it was in Quinlan’s field or not.

“I needed to find something or move onto something more consistent,” he said.

For a few months, Quinlan worked at an ALDI grocery store in the Quad Cities. Then, the Theisen’s headquarters in Dubuque was in need of an assistant manager. Quinlan took that as a sign and secured an interview.

“I had managerial experience so I thought I would try and get in on the manager tract,” he said.

During that interview, he was asked if he had any issues in relocating from the Quad Cities to Dubuque.

“I was willing to go anywhere,” offered Quinlan.

As he progressed through the management training, Quinlan learned and took in a lot, including how to network with buyers and human resources. He said he even got to meet and know those in the corporate office, including the President/CEO.

“With some companies, you’re just a gear in the system,” he said. “Here, you get to know a face with a name.” Quinlan said anytime he has a question, he’s able to reach out to just about anyone to find an answer.

After being in Dubuque for over a year, the store manager position opened in Monticello.

“Theisen’s has treated me well,” said Quinlan of wanting to remain with the company.

As store manager, Quinlan is responsible for the daily operations, staffing, stocking, and receiving freight.

“It’s all about getting the product to the floor. And dealing with the customer, good and bad.”

Having worked for various Theisen’s store locations, Quinlan praised the company.

“I love everything about it. Everyone is so friendly.”

He also appreciates the family-owned operation.

The Monticello Theisen’s store employs 15 people.

About a month ago, during the first week in April, the garden center on N. Sycamore Street opened for the season.

“This is the only store that has two separate locations,” noted Quinlan of the main store and the garden center.

He commented that while it can be a challenge to manage both, the garden center is only open a third of the year, typically closing at the end of July.

Right now, is the busy season at Theisen’s. While the Monticello location is adequately staffed, Quinlan said they could use one or two more employees to cover some hours.