Ralston speaks highly of years with the MCSD

“I have enjoyed watching the students come in as freshmen and grow into seniors. We have great students, along with the best staff! I will miss seeing everyone every day.”

Retiring Monticello High School Secretary Kim Ralston is stepping down after working for the Monticello Community School District for 23 years.

Ralston was initially hired as the middle school and high school library associate, back when the former school building housed 7-12 grades. When the new high school opened in the fall of 1998, the district needed someone to supervise in the middle school library. At that time, Monticello Middle School expanded to include grades 5-8.

“I was primarily at the middle school,” recalled Ralston.

Ralston and current Middle School Librarian Kim Carlson would tag-team back and forth between the new high school and old middle school.

“Kim (Carlson) would teach library classes at the school and I would go to the high school, and we would switch back,” noted Ralston.

During her years working for the MCSD, Ralston said one of the biggest changes was the progression from paper to electronics when it came to impacting her job.

“I am not a big fan of Google, but I learned to utilize it,” she said.

Ralston admitted, though, that the onslaught of technology really wasn’t that bad to adjust to.

She praises the MCSD for how everyone handled the COVID-19 pandemic the last couple of school years or more.

“I’m so proud of how hard our high school staff worked to ensure that our students continued to receive instruction during the chaos of COVID,” she said. “Everyone just worked so hard from (being) all online to progressing back to full-time in-class.”

As she looks back on her time here, Ralston said she’ll miss seeing the smiling faces and hearing the sound of laughter from everyone, students and staff.

Retiring was something Ralston had been considering for a while, hoping to pass the baton after this school year ended.

“Everything has worked out for it to happen,” she said.

Her replacement will be Rachel Bowser.

In her retirement, Ralston plans to “just relax and enjoy family.

“My husband and I are so fortunate that our daughters and their families live in town,” she said. “I look forward to spending more time with them and watching my grandkids grow up.”

Ralston said she’s fortunate to have had a job all these years that she enjoyed.

“I look forward to the next chapter,” she said fondly.