Randolph honored by state legislators

Monticello Community School District Elementary Associate Connie Randolph was honored by State Legislators Rep. Lee Hein, Rep. Steven Bradley, and Sen. Dan Zumbach last week for her heroic effort.

On Friday, May 14, the state legislators presented Randolph with a Certificate of Recognition at Carpenter School.

On March 11, Randolph performed the Heimlich maneuver on fourth-grader Greg Allardyce who was chocking on a piece of hamburger during the lunch hour.

The certificate noted that Randolph saved Allardyce’s life, and that Iowa House and Senate extends their appreciation for her “heroic, life-saving actions.”

Also on hand for the honor were Elementary Principal Denny Folken, Elementary School Nurse Jenn Speltz, and Superintendent Brian Jaeger.