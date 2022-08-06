Rash of recent break-ins concerning

A rash of recent break-ins in Monticello has kept the Monticello Police Department busy.

The first involved vandalism at the Monticello Regional Airport May 10. According to Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith, on May 10 at 6:23 a.m. the department was dispatched to the airport for a report of a motor vehicle accident causing criminal mischief to airport and privately-owned property.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a motor vehicle drove through the main airport entry gate, then crashed into the front of an aircraft hangar, owned by Michael Deutmeyer of Anamosa. The operator of the vehicle then entered the hangar through the hole created by the motor vehicle and attempted to gain entry into the aircraft being stored in the hanger, being a Pilatus PC-12/47E, causing damage to the aircraft. Through an investigation completed by officers, a suspect was identified and State and Federal Charges are pending. Damages to the entry gate, aircraft hangar door, and aircraft are estimated at over $150,000.

On May 24, at 8:51 p.m., officers were dispatched Keleher’s Jewelry at 321 S. Main St. for a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers arrived and observed a male subject fleeing the area on foot. Officers began to pursue a subject, who ran towards the address of 302 South Main Street, where officers saw the subject enter the residence. Officers pursued the subject, who exited the residence. During the pursuit, officers recovered a back pack that contained 48 watches still attached to the display stands along with a pry bar and other suspected burglar tools.

Through an investigation completed by officers, Chief Smith reported, it was determined the subject broke an exterior window on the south side of the building, entered the business, and broke a display case containing watches, then fleeing out the rear door. Through the investigation a suspect was identified and was located within 36 minutes from the report of the incident. Jason Richard Smith of Cedar Rapids was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and transported to the Jones County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

“There are good Samaritans in this world who saw the whole thing go down and called 911,” owner Tom Keleher said.

Then, police received a report of a burglary at Nightingale Drug (formerly the Prescription Shoppe), 304 E. First St., was broken into. Police were dispatched to the site at 8:16 a.m. on June 1.

Upon arrival, officers discovered entry had been made through the rear of the building. Several types and quantities of prescription narcotics were stolen. Through an investigation completed by officers, several incidents throughout Iowa and Nebraska involving the same potential subjects have been discovered. This case remains under investigation, Chief Smith reported.

“We’ll have to take lessons learned from this and change our security system,” said Eric Nightingale, co-owner. “We thank the police department for their diligence.”