Rates allow county to reinvest funds in CDs

Jones County Treasurer Amy Picray met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Aug.1 board meeting to present her semi-annual and quarterly investment reports.

Regarding the county’s semi-annual report, Picray offered, “Revenues for this period compared to the prior year were down about $2.9 million. That would mostly be due to the ARPA revenue that we received last year.”

Expenditures are down by about $387,000; the overall fund balance was also down by about $1.5 million.

“As far as property tax collections at the end of the fiscal year,” added Picray, “we had about $81,000 left as delinquent, which is pretty typical. The year before, it was about $79,000. A bulk of our delinquent taxes do get paid through the tax sales. That helps to make the budgets for all the different taxing authorities whole.”

Regarding the county’s quarterly investment report, Picray said the county’s total assets are down by $1.4 million from a year ago, at $18.36 million. The subtotal in CDs is at $5.62 million. This is up by $1.1 million. Picray attributed that increase to CD rates rebounding since last year. The county’s interest receivable in CDs as of June 30 is $11,262.04. A year ago, it was at just $2,000. Interest received as of the end of June is at $467,735.29. A year ago, it was at $138,710.

“That’s shocking to see,” noted Picray.

The county’s subtotal in MMF (money market funds) sits at $9.43 million. This is down by $2.6 million from a year ago. Picray said she’s been transferring money back into CDs from the MMFs now that rates are better.

The total assets for the Solid Waste Management Commission are at $1.98 million, down by about $10,000.

“We keep enough in checking to cover payroll and claims,” Picray told the board of the landfill’s budget.

Picray also told the board that as of July 1, her office started collecting a $10 fee on all driver’s licenses issued to out-of-county residents.

“Ninety-eight percent of the people have had no issues,” she said of additional fee. “Not much kick-back at all.”

After the first month of collecting the fee, her office has seen an additional $4,180 in revenue.

“It could result in $50,000 in extra revenue,” added Picray. “Some counties have not started collecting it (the fee) yet because the state does not have the software program in place.”

“The Jones County taxpayers have been subsidizing the other counties,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohewedder of the need for the license fee.

“The bulk of our services have been paid by the Jones County residents,” reiterated Picray. “Sixty percent of our service is from other counties.”

In other county business:

• The board approved two re-appointments to the EMS Advisory Council: Margo Ahrendsen and Chris Lux. Both were willing to serve again.

These are four-year, staggered terms.

Further appointments will be on the board’s Aug. 15 agenda.

• The board approved a resolution designating the name “Camp Courageous Circle” for an unnamed private road off of 190th Street in Scotch Grove Township. This was at the request of Camp Courageous.

911 Coordinator Gary Schwab said with the population that is currently in that area, continuing the 911 addresses off 190th is almost impossible as Camp continues to grow and add more housing options.

Camp Courageous CEO Charlie Becker thanked Schwab and the county for their work regarding Camp.

• The county received two bids for the clean-up for a nuisance property located at 23325 Washington St., Anamosa. McElmeel Excavating & Grading was the lowest bid at $11,847.

The contractor is responsible for demolishing all strictures and restoring the property back to a building lot.

The work cannot begin before Aug. 15. There is a two-month timeframe to complete the work.

The board and County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said having a sheriff’s deputy on site with the contractor is probably a smart idea.

• County Engineer Derek Snead provided an update on the County Road E-34 resurfacing project.

“We’ve encountered a number of different hiccups locating utilities, particularly near the Fish House Road intersection,” he said. “Hopefully we can skate through it; it has slowed things down a bit.”

Snead said representatives with Alliant Energy and Century Link were on site last week to “get things squared away.”