

Students wore words on their shirts on March 10 for “Reading is Everywhere” day. From left are Cooper Yonkovic, Harper Russell, Radiance Moore, Liliana Baxter, and Isaac Perry. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Showing off their shirts with words are, from left, Albert Linne, Weston Ehrisman, John Zumbach, Gracen Haas, Hudson Brokaw, and Sophie Meyer. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Sharing a reading moment March 9 at Carpenter are fourth-grader Ivy Young (left) and first-grader Sophie Gott.



Fourth-grader Declan Rave (right) reads to first-grader Oliver Stumma during a Read Across America event March 9 at Carpenter School.



Showing off their unique styles at Shannon Elementary are, from left, Aria Richardson, Ne’Vaeh Grimes, Finley Mayo, Knox Bacon, Waylon Hanken, and Everly and Poly Jaeger. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



March 9 was “Reading is Remarkable” day. Students wore something that shows off their unique style. From left are Frankie Shepherd, Everlie Slaght, Hailey Ritze, Memphis Russ, and Brycen Wennekamp. (Photo by Kim Brooks)