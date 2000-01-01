

On Friday, Carpenter students read books to Shannon students to close out Read Across America Week. Here, Sophie Meyer reads to Maren Moneypenny, Amia Woodward-Wallig and Kira DeMean.



Jakobb Ramirez and Mya Toenjes read together.



Siblings Eli and Emery White (far left and right) read aloud with Carver Monk.



Layla Helgens and Leah Hansen read inside a teepee that was set up in the Carpenter School library for Read Across America Week.



Third-graders at Carpenter relax in a giant tent in the school library as they enjoy some quiet reading time.



High school student Leah Koehler reads to Finley Hunt, Piper Bacon, and Weston Crandall.



High schooler Alan Arriaga-Rangel reads “Peanut Butter & Cupcake” to Elijah Dolezal, Easton Sauer, and Harrison Meyer.



Last week, Shannon and Carpenter elementary students celebrated Read Across America Week. School Librarian Heather Hansen decorated the libraries based on the theme “Camp Read-A-Lot.” Some teachers also decorated their classrooms. On Wednesday, high school student council members, including Zach Yates and Alex Oswald, came to Shannon to read to the kids. (Photos by Kim Brooks)