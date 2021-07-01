

First graders at Shannon Elementary “camped out” on Tuesday for Read Across America Week. K-4 Librarian Heather Hansen organized the week’s activities at both Shannon and Carpeter schools.



On Tuesday, March 4, students drssed for their future career for Read Across America Week. From left are fourth graders Amelia Mae Lyons as a dermatologist, Isley Jacobs as a hair stylist, Nikki Leytem as a veterinary tech, and Josie Fleming as a nurse.



Despite the winter weather last week, Shannon and Carpenter schools celebrated Read Across America Week. On Monday, March 3, students dressed like campers for the day. From left are third grader Carver Monk, fourth grader Dakota Foster, third grader Koen Kurth and fourth grader Brynn Merfeld. (Photos by Kim Brooks)